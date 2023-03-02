Inspired by Starbucks Workers United, Tesla workers are seeking to organize a plant in Buffalo. In response to their request for a voice at the table, Tesla appears to have terminated more than 30 employees. Tesla claims that the terminations were part of a regular job review, but the timing seems suspicious, especially considering Elon Musk’s vocal opposition to unions. While terminating workers who talk about organizing is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, it is an age-old tactic that employers still use when fighting organizing efforts in their workplace.

In the past, termination and threat of termination often stopped a unionization effort dead in its tracks, but today’s workers are less fearful of employer retaliation. Bolstered by a tight job market and strong public support, workers are no longer cowed by these actions. In fact, they are often galvanized by employer retribution and gain greater solidarity in their fight for unionization by exposing illegal firings and winning broader support from their communities and the public at large. This development is a sea change in the American workforce.

Where the sea remains steady, however, is in the corporate boardrooms, where profits come before workers. New Yorkers gave Elon Musk and Tesla $750 million to build a plant on the vacant remains of Republic Steel in South Buffalo. Despite Musk’s enormous wealth and Tesla’s touted profitability, Tesla workers earn far less than the average UAW-represented workers in the auto industry. And, as evidenced by the unilateral termination of 30 workers this week, Tesla workers have no job security.

Contrast this situation with the Republic Steel workers who occupied and gave life to the “Gigafactory 2” site decades before Tesla came to town. In the 20th century, the steel industry provided tens of thousands of Buffalo workers and their families with a middle-class lifestyle. The wages and benefits those workers enjoyed did not materialize because the steel barons were inherently generous, but because workers fought for decades to win them.

When we incentivize employers like Tesla to bring their businesses to Buffalo and New York State, it is not enough to hope that the resulting jobs will offer workers living wages, benefits and security. We need to demand these things. When our public dollars are handed over to billionaires, we need to insist that new jobs lift up the Western New York economy, and that employees share in their employer’s profitability. Tesla workers should be allowed to sit and bargain with their employer to fight for the sort of family-sustaining wages and benefits that the steelworkers who labored on their site won decades earlier. Tesla should abide by Federal Labor Law and allow its workers to form a union and bargain collectively.