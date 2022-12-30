Another Voice: Terrible snowstorms are the result of climate change

The Great Blizzard of 2022 has caused us to reassess the impact the natural world can have on our community. What happened last week was an especially scary situation – even for a region like ours that prides itself on its resilience to snow. And while it is being described as the “Storm of the Century,” my fear is that we haven’t seen anything yet.

From young ages, most Buffalonians can describe how lake-effect storms work. But what needs more understanding is how recent research has indicated that this weather pattern has been weaponized by the changes to the Earth’s jet stream.

Due to the massive supply of man-made carbon that has trapped heat in the atmosphere, in the past twenty years, unimaginable amounts of Arctic ice have melted, significantly increasing that region’s ocean temperature. This warmer water has weakened the jet stream, dipping it out of its normal range, making it more wobbly and slow-moving, allowing the polar vortex to escape. This new atmosphere has in turn created lethargic weather systems and unnatural clashes of air masses. Sound familiar?

When combined with record-warm fall temperatures in Lake Erie, this situation has caused scary things to happen. Just think how we have labeled these events that are so different from last century: From “Snowvember” to the “October Surprise” to the insanity of seven feet of snow last November to the murderous fury of what we experienced last week. New York Times columnist Tom Friedman labeled this phenomenon as “global weirding,” meaning that we should start expecting a wetter, snowier, windier, and more extreme region.

The big question then, is how do we create a more climate-resilient community? How can we build the infrastructure that is capable of protecting us? The good news is that the answers are already there. We need a more stable, clean energy grid that can be backed up not by ugly fossil-fuel powered generators, but by large household batteries, which I know sounds crazy, but is happening.

These clean energy solutions need to be accessible and affordable to everyone, making sure our most vulnerable populations are prioritized. We’ll need more walkable, well-planned communities that have stores that provide basic resources and warming centers. We’ll need a farsighted emergency response network with more snow plows.

And perhaps most importantly, we’ll need full-court press in schools that educate students on what is happening to their world, how our state is responding through its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and how good paying jobs will be part of their more sustainable future.

Science is proving that these storms aren’t the classic lake effects that we are used to, but are nasty, brutal events that will impact the safety, agriculture, economy, insurance rates, and well-being of our community. Calling it a “once in a generation storm” is denial, preventing us from being prepared for the next super storm that this new normal will almost uncertainly bring.

Andrew Beiter is a local educator who serves as an Erie County Climate Ambassador. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in Emporia, Kansas.