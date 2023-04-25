This is in response to “Helping patients end their lives cannot be justified," (Another Voice, April 11).

As a Hospice and Palliative Care physician for nearly 25 years I can categorically state that the author is wrong on key points regarding Medical Aid in Dying (MAID). Even with the best palliative care, not all physical pain can be controlled, nor can all non-physical suffering be managed.

For example some people experience severe air hunger with their illnesses that can be more difficult to treat than physical pain. Additionally, intolerable suffering is not confined to physical symptoms and the amount of suffering someone should endure at the end of their life should be decided by the dying person.

MAID laws in the U.S. are written to be used only by terminally ill people. Such people choose to end their lives by taking the prescribed medication themselves, usually in their own homes, if and when they choose to do so. About one-third of patients never opt to take the medicine.

The reality is that physicians are much more actively involved in deaths when they withdraw a respirator, stop dialysis, or remove a feeding tube of a dying patient, procedures done daily across America. Withdrawing such care is now considered ethical although decades ago was highly controversial.

There is zero evidence that U.S. states are following Canada, which has a more expansive law than all of those in the U.S. All U.S. MAID laws require a patient to be terminally ill. The U.S. has its own distinct culture and history. And, of course, the only way any expansion could occur here is by legislative or court action. That is not happening.

The evidence in the U.S. since the 1990s shows that MAID laws are working as intended, benefiting terminally ill people and not harming anyone. There is no evidence of problems emerging as expected by opponents; no successful court or administrative cases proving any abuse or coercion. Governors and legislatures have managed to navigate the moral and ethical challenges, writing careful laws that allow the terminally ill to avoid agonizing deaths and to die peacefully, on their terms, with their dignity intact.

Medical aid in dying is a reasonable end-of-life option for the tiny number of dying patients who wish to end their suffering a little sooner with a peaceful death. Polls show the majority of Americans agree. Like in 10 other states, terminally ill New Yorkers should also have the freedom to use this option if it is right for them.

Dr. Judy Setla has worked in end-of-life care since 2001. This opinion is solely that of Dr. Setla. Her employer, Hospice and Palliative Care of Central New York and the Finger Lakes, is neutral on the issue of medical aid in dying.