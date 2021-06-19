Another Voice: Terminal B plan will efficiently serve Western New York

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor sat underutilized and without public access for decades, with most Western New York residents unaware of its potential.

Over the past several years, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has played an instrumental role in redeveloping and revitalizing Buffalo’s waterfront with multiple locations for people to access the water’s edge and exciting new recreational opportunities. Now, both residents and visitors flock to the Outer Harbor to relax and enjoy all that this scenic waterfront site has to offer.

Our plans for Terminal B – the next phase of the Outer Harbor’s revitalization – have been approved by the city Planning Board and the special use permit anticipated to go before the Common Council on Tuesday. This is just the latest component of our multiyear effort to transform hundreds of acres of waterfront land and open it up to the public, but there have been some inaccuracies and concerns surrounding the project.

The Terminal B project, which takes up just 5% of the 200-acre property, is just one part of a comprehensive plan that was developed over five years. From the beginning, we have worked extensively with the community to develop the best possible use for this long-vacant structure that maintains our high standards and commitment to restoring economic growth to Western New York communities.