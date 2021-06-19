Another Voice: Terminal B plan will efficiently serve Western New York

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor sat underutilized and without public access for decades, with most Western New York residents unaware of its potential.
Over the past several years, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has played an instrumental role in redeveloping and revitalizing Buffalo’s waterfront with multiple locations for people to access the water’s edge and exciting new recreational opportunities. Now, both residents and visitors flock to the Outer Harbor to relax and enjoy all that this scenic waterfront site has to offer.
Our plans for Terminal B – the next phase of the Outer Harbor’s revitalization – have been approved by the city Planning Board and the special use permit anticipated to go before the Common Council on Tuesday. This is just the latest component of our multiyear effort to transform hundreds of acres of waterfront land and open it up to the public, but there have been some inaccuracies and concerns surrounding the project.
The Terminal B project, which takes up just 5% of the 200-acre property, is just one part of a comprehensive plan that was developed over five years. From the beginning, we have worked extensively with the community to develop the best possible use for this long-vacant structure that maintains our high standards and commitment to restoring economic growth to Western New York communities.
The new outdoor events center and surrounding open space rehabilitates an existing vacant structure, utilizes existing parking, reclaims 7 acres of contaminated property and opens additional public access and new lake views, and replaces trees at a 3-to-1 ratio while diversifying the seedbed and supporting migrating and nesting birds.
The idea for Terminal B also did not materialize out of the blue. An October 2015 Common Council resolution requested ECHDC relocate concerts from Canalside to the Outer Harbor.
This area was zoned for mixed-use in 2017, and the redevelopment of this area is specifically listed in the city’s 2019 Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.
An amphitheater at Terminal B was an idea suggested by the Our Outer Harbor Coalition and the 21st Century Park group in 2016, and again in 2017.
An environmental analysis, including a traffic study, was approved in 2020.
Hosting concerts at Terminal B, rather than the former “Pier site,” will allow for better access, parking and traffic management, and is therefore more cost-effective for nonprofits that hold events there. Revenue from events and concessions supports the operations and maintenance of the entire Outer Harbor.
This is a huge step in our efforts to transform Buffalo’s waterfront, and we are confident the Terminal B project will be a success. We can’t wait to see it completed so the people of Western New York can reclaim public access along the water’s edge for generations to come.
Robert Gioia is chairman of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.