Another Voice: Teachers can facilitate conversations about social justice

On Nov. 24, a news report revealed that there had been seven mass shootings in the U.S. in the last six days. Just 10 days after the Buffalo mass shooting, was the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. People quickly forgot about Buffalo. National news crews packed up their equipment and left. Out-of-town politicians who came to pay their condolences slowly dissipated.

On to Robb Elementary School they went. Then on to Amarillo, Texas. And then Houston, Winston-Salem, N.C., and the list goes on and on. Overall, there have been 610 mass shootings in America this year.

As investigators try to identify a motive, one thing to note is that not all mass shootings are racially motivated as in the case in Colorado Springs where five LGBTQ patrons were killed. In Orlando in 2016, 50 LGBTQ individuals were slaughtered. Uvalde was a Latinx–on-Latinx shooting.

However, the mass shooting in Buffalo was racially motivated and deeply rooted in white supremacist ideology, which dates back to the founding of this country. Terrorizing the Black community was legally permitted during Colonial times when flogging was the preferred method of torture.

After the abolition of slavery, white supremacists continued to terrorize Black communities. Many of the perpetrators who participated in the massacres were not tried or prosecuted. There’s the Slocum Texas Massacre in 1910, the Tulsa Oklahoma Massacre in 1921 and the Rosewood Massacre in 1923.

In “The Buffalo 10 Massacre: Spoken Word Poetry for Healing and Understanding,” I cast a light on the social ills that need to be addressed and changed for long-term sustainable change. As Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

The book includes units and lesson plans for teachers to facilitate a healthy discussion of the traumatic event using academic language. There are two units and five lesson plans.

I believe that teachers can have a greater impact on changing society than Congress at this point. Teachers are the most important people in the world. Regardless of what profession we work in, there was a teacher who taught us. Our future judges, doctors and legislators are molded by teachers. Teachers can facilitate conversations around social justice directly and indirectly. They are on the front lines working with children daily and often observe their interactions with their peers. School social workers, child psychologists and counselors can also contribute to teaching tolerance and disrupting white supremacists’ ideology as well. It takes a village and teachers are the key to implementing social change for the next generation.

Silvia M. Lloyd is an educator of 20 years, born and bred in Buffalo, a product of the Buffalo Public Schools and a former Clinical Assistant Professor at the University at Buffalo.