Another Voice: Tax credits feed booming film business in Buffalo

When you’re driving around Buffalo, I’m sure you’re seeing more film trailers and cameras. Or when you’re watching movies, like “A Quiet Place 2” or “Nightmare Alley” or “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” you’re recognizing locations around our city. That’s because the Buffalo film industry has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Growing up, I never dreamed of being an actor. I’m a 59-year-old retired Marine veteran who only started acting four years ago. The rise in film productions in Buffalo coincided with my own entrance into the industry, and I was pleasantly surprised to find lots of jobs for actors here. Soon I was getting enough work to join SAG-AFTRA, which enabled me to get even more work acting.

The driving force behind the film industry’s growth is the New York State Film Production Tax Credit, which provides an incentive for movies and TV shows to film in New York. Since the program was introduced in 2004, productions have increased 55%. And with a 10% higher credit available in upstate regions, many productions have chosen to film here in Buffalo.

I’m sharing my story, but many Buffalo workers like me have been impacted by the tax credit; workers like Joel Rieman, a truck driver who’s been able to earn more than a living wage since joining the Theatrical Teamsters union. Or Amy Kempf, who works in the props department and now sees a bright future, both for herself with her new retirement plan, and for the UB students she works with who are able to get strong, union jobs. Or Joe Blodgett, a camera operator who once thought he would have to move away from Buffalo to keep working in film, leaving his friends and family behind, but has instead gotten steady work in his hometown.

The booming industry has not only created jobs, it’s spurred new infrastructure investments and been critical for local businesses. When film crews come into Buffalo, they spend money at local restaurants and buy props at local antique stores like CooCoou27 and Rick Cycle Shop, helping keep these small businesses open and thriving. In 2019, “A Quiet Place 2” alone created more than $10 million in economic activity when it filmed in Buffalo.

The tax credit is the engine that has led to the success of our local film industry, and its economic impact on Buffalo residents cannot be overstated. The state government made a wise decision extending the tax credit an additional three years in its recent budget.

The film tax credit is a statewide program, but the positive impact it has on creating good-paying jobs and supporting small businesses is felt right here in Buffalo by hard-working families.

Joe Wooley, a Buffalo actor, is co-chair of the SAG-AFTRA MOVE WNY/CNY subcommittee.