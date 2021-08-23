Another Voice: Sweden's experiment with socialism was a failure

In Buffalo and across the nation, socialist ideas are on the rise. As an American citizen born in Sweden, a country hailed by American socialists, the idea of voting in a democratic socialist for mayor should be considered with caution.

Sweden abandoned ideas of socialism long ago, is a market economy with low corporate tax – and in some sectors, has more private ownership than in the U.S.

Without a doubt, Sweden has generous social welfare systems: early childhood education, free higher education (with high-performance entry), family leave and universal health care. They also have a well-funded, well-trained and respected community-oriented police force.

Most of the reforms associated with the Swedish welfare state were created by the social democrats (who are not democratic socialists) during the 1970s and 1980s. There was a brief period when Sweden experimented with socialism, for example, implementing a gradual transfer of ownership of private businesses to the public. This program, along with high taxes, a narrow wage spread, and expanded social security that diminished incentives to work resulted in an exodus of companies and one of Sweden's most significant protests.