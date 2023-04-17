As the deal for a new stadium for our Buffalo Bills nears completion, the focus is turning to future development to complement the stadium.

The deal includes a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) that ensures the economic impact of a new NFL stadium is felt across our community. The CBA requires that 30% of the construction contracts utilize minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs), that 20% of the workforce is minorities and women, and that 30% of all supplies used and concessions sold are generated by MWBEs. The Bills must also invest $3 million per year in the community for all 30 years of the agreement. This funding must address anti-violence initiatives, career mentoring, food insecurity, affordable housing and other community initiatives.

The CBA empanels a nine-person public oversight committee to advise and audit the Bills’ annual investments. In addition, the CBA will include a public transportation hub in the stadium design, mandates that the general contractor right-size bid packages and cover on-site insurance for smaller MWBE subcontractors and a structure for union halls to prioritize sending minorities and women to the stadium worksite.

Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia stated at the 2023 NFL annual league meeting that the Bills “will be great partners with others that want to come and develop the business and the space around the stadium. We’ll provide as much content as we possibly can 365 days a year.”

The CBA negotiated for the construction and operation of the new stadium also must also apply to any developments on public land or on any land that is currently public and may be sold or leased for development.

The benefits of inclusive and diverse contracting, both in the construction and operation of developments near the stadium, will be felt across our community. So, if a hotel, entertainment complex or other development is built on current public land to take advantage of the economic opportunities of a new stadium, it makes sense that the benefits from that development, jobs, vendor opportunities, contractor hiring and revenues should be felt across the region, too.

We have seen what Erie County can accomplish with the development of vacant land, most recently at the Renaissance Commerce Park, which has so far resulted in the relocation of a manufacturing company to public land to expand operations and construct a new warehouse facility. We can use these same strategies to bring sustainable development to public land around the new Bills stadium complex that will benefit our entire county, with an emphasis on providing life-changing opportunities for our most marginalized and vulnerable communities.

I look forward to working with the Buffalo Bills to ensure their partnership with developers on future ancillary projects on current public land around the new stadium complex includes a community benefits agreement.

April Baskin is chair of the Erie County Legislature.