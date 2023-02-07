One of the most challenging issues facing schools involves balancing safety needs with every student’s right to a free and appropriate public education.

As a parent, I understand the protective impulse to be a strong advocate on behalf of your child, even if their behavior might sometimes be less than exemplary.

As a high school teacher for 30 years (now retired), I witnessed firsthand the social pressures and mental health struggles facing many students, and always tried to respond with compassion.

As an education writer, I’ve criticized restorative practices as “the zero tolerance policy overcorrection” that “helps create failing schools.”

However, as someone who tries to honestly consider different viewpoints, I’ve come to appreciate how some restorative methods – such as counseling, mentoring, and providing opportunities for substantive dialogue – can be useful for lower level misbehaviors.

Still, the determined push by some local activists to eliminate all suspensions in the Buffalo School District – even for severe behavioral infractions – seems disconnected from the sad reality that there are some students who can’t always be permanently included in the conventional classroom setting. Period.

While it’s not entirely clear whether these activists would allow for alternative placements, their zero student removal position, at least as it’s being reported, is misguided and dangerous.

Fortunately, school officials rightfully point out that students must be kept safe, restorative practices are used for less severe violations, and suspensions – however regrettable or unpopular with some – are sometimes a necessary disciplinary option. Despite claims to the contrary, students aren’t being permanently kicked out of school because they forgot their pencil.

Indeed, it would appear that these reformers might be experiencing a few other blind spots.

The unmet needs that some argue are always the cause of student misbehavior can include socially unacceptable and destructive impulses that are not entirely correctable in every case.

De-escalation strategies aren’t always effective, and it is unreasonable to expect classrooms to be evacuated several times a week in response to the repeated meltdowns of a small number of students.

There are some who wrongly attribute all student misbehavior to teachers not adequately building relationships.

Uncomfortable truths such as these shouldn’t be dismissed as insensitive to the needs of students demonstrating behavioral issues. They may be initially unsettling to some, but that doesn’t mean they’re not true.

Few teachers go into education expecting every day to be a challenge-free undertaking, or thinking every student will be perfectly behaved. But it’s absolutely reasonable, and thoroughly consistent with prioritizing school safety, to insist that those seeking to ban all suspensions provide a detailed and definitive answer to the following question:

What course of action do you propose for the rare student who is consistently disruptive, potentially dangerous and so resistant to any type of behavior modification that students and staff are being continuously put at risk?

Richard Ullman is a retired public high school teacher (30 years, New York State) and education writer.

