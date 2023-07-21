The Supreme Court’s insistence on its superior authority and wisdom has reached a “tipping point,” where I think we should be more concerned about an imperial judiciary than an imperial presidency.

Under the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES Act), Congress endowed the secretary of education with broad authority to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs under title IV of the [Education Act] as the Secretary [not congress] deems necessary in connection with a war, military operation, or national emergency.”

The language of the statute makes it clear that the statute applies to any “national emergency.” Surely, Covid cases and Covid-related deaths created a national emergency in the U.S. Thus far, there have been close to 103.3 million Covid cases in the U.S. and 1.2 million Covid-related deaths in the U.S.

On June 30, in a 6-3 ruling, however, the Supreme Court held in Biden v. Nebraska that the Biden administration lacks the authority to implement a roughly $400 billion student loan forgiveness program. The court deemed that the statutory grant of authority to the secretary of education to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs” did not justify a debt cancellation on the scale of the student loan forgiveness program.

Instead, the Supreme Court, in effect, elevated a judicial doctrine of statutory interpretation of its own making above the language of a law of the United States ,which is by constitutional declaration a Supreme Law of the Land. The judicial doctrine the court applied is known as the “major questions doctrine,” which creates a presumption that Congress may not delegate issues of major political or economic significance to executive agencies.

As U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar pointed out to the court during oral arguments in this case, “The judiciary doesn’t sit as a roving commission to rule on the legality of either Congress’ enactments or the executive’s implementation of those enactments.” In other words, the judiciary has no jurisdiction to act in an advisory role, to issue what amounts to advisory opinions and then compel either of the other two branches of government to comply with its views.

In my view, it is not within the judiciary’s authority to rule that the Congress that passed the HEROES Act made a “public policy” mistake and, therefore, the current chief executive has no authority to execute the law that the previous Congress passed. The separation of powers doctrine disables, not enables, the court’s rationale for striking down the student loan forgiveness program.