For me, it has always been a career of service.

It was 1989 when I got my first job at Tops Markets, working part time in the produce department. I was 15 years old, growing up in a single-parent household on Buffalo’s East Side, occasionally relying on social services to make ends meet.

Thirty-four years later, I find myself stepping into the position of president of Tops Friendly Markets. It’s a humbling experience for me – a kid whose first full-time position with the company was pushing carts.

Starting with that first day at Tops, I learned it was more than just a business – it was a family. And that grocery stores did more than just sell commodities – they provide services crucial to people’s daily lives and impact the wellness of the entire community.

Our commitment to the community remains unwavering. It is not just what we do, but who we are. But to be truly committed to the community, we need to listen to our constituencies. Over the past year, Tops has deepened our engagement with the neighborhoods we serve. That will continue in the coming months as I visit stores across Western New York to speak with associates and customers, hear their needs and concerns, and let their experiences inform our decisions.

These visits will provide face-to-face time with my colleagues who work inside our stores and make a daily difference in the lives of our neighbors. Just as they are committed to serving their customers, we are committed to serving our associates.

My vision for Tops Markets includes creating employment opportunities for our community with vast growth potential. From exploring partnerships with local schools and community centers to offering management-training opportunities for our current associates, we look to develop meaningful experiences and paths to promotions that strengthen not only our company but our communities as well. It’s a career development pipeline that has cultivated some of Western New York’s top business leaders.

Importantly, we continue to give our store managers the flexibility to offer products that are right for their customers and the surrounding neighborhoods. This has enabled us to support local farmers and entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for small businesses while providing customers with top-quality products.

It all comes back to service – to the community and our associates. While the vision evolves to include innovations and a focus on sustainability, the heart of what we do, of who are, remains centered on meeting the needs of the people who need us most.

From supporting local causes to providing local products to creating local jobs, Tops is here to serve the community for years to come.