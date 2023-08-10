Dialysis patients are 100 times more likely to acquire a staph infection than patients not on dialysis. That’s troubling for more than 800,000 Americans with kidney failure, 70% of whom are on dialysis.

A CDC study also found the risk of staph bloodstream infections is 40% higher for Hispanic patients and 10% higher for Black patients, revealing deep inequities in its risk and outcomes.

But this problem is part of an even bigger crisis – the phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, in which microbes evolve into “superbugs” that may be impervious to existing antibiotics. Up to 40% of staph infections in dialysis patients are methicillin-resistant – or MRSA – infections, meaning several first-line antibiotics are ineffective.

Superbugs contributed to nearly 5 million deaths worldwide in 2019. If we stay on this curve, AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050.

Recently, I treated a 58-year-old Black patient on dialysis. While waiting for a kidney transplant, he developed a MRSA bloodstream infection leading to a brain stroke. Eventually, he lost his life to kidney disease, worsened by AMR.

My colleagues and I routinely witness such immense loss in quality and quantity of life among patients on dialysis.While antibiotics save lives, their misuse contributes to developing antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic stewardship programs like the one I lead are essential for guiding proper antibiotic use, but these programs remain limited across different healthcare settings.

To defeat superbugs, clinicians also need newer, more effective antibiotics. The current market is not delivering.

That’s partly because appropriate antibiotic use is often for short periods. This low-volume use creates an unsustainable market dynamic. After costing upwards of a billion dollars and many years to develop, new antibiotics have a small chance of success. Companies that invest in this effort struggle financially.

Therefore, the urgent need is to encourage antimicrobial innovation and appropriate use.

The PASTEUR Act before Congress would help by creating a subscription-like model for medically important antimicrobials. Rather than purchasing by dose, the government would enter into contracts for access to novel antimicrobials. Payments would be based on medical importance and not the volume of the antimicrobial used, helping promote their appropriate use. PASTEUR would also fund antibiotic stewardship programs in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Lawmakers must confront AMR now. Passing the PASTEUR Act would give us an essential weapon in a war that the superbugs are currently winning.