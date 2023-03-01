For decades, SUNY has provided millions of New Yorkers with a pathway to the middle class by earning a college degree. Not only that, SUNY schools are integral to the fabric of our communities, serving as cultural and economic drivers by providing theater and dance performance, lectures, an educated workforce, and a pool of experts available to research and opine on local issues.

Unfortunately, our state has failed fund SUNY to the levels needed to preserve that high-quality, affordable education for the next generation of students. Years of disinvestment have taken their toll on our state colleges and universities. In the last 20 years, the cost of SUNY tuition has more than doubled, going from $3,400 in 2003 to more than $7,000 today. Lack of state support for SUNY is not a new issue – it’s driven the tuition explosion – but now it’s reaching a boiling point. Currently, 19 state-operated campuses face structural and operating deficits totaling nearly $160 million dollars, including a $16 million deficit for Buffalo State in the current fiscal year.

This deficit didn’t happen overnight – previous administrations starved the system and forced SUNY schools to rely more and more on student tuition and mandatory fees than on state aid. Not only is this an unsustainable fiscal model, it’s also an abdication of the responsibility we have to provide affordable public higher education to New Yorkers. That’s why I oppose plans to allow SUNY schools to further increase tuition.

However, in her State of the State Address last month, Governor Hochul proposed yet another tuition increase for SUNY schools. This is not the answer. Raising tuition will only make college less affordable and reduce SUNY’s competitive edge. Instead, our state must reverse decades of disinvestment by allocating funding in the state budget sufficient to ensure state schools can continue to provide a world class education at an affordable cost. The state has the power to reinvest in SUNY and close the deficits our campuses are facing, and it must do so to preserve the future of higher education in New York this year.

Last year, I was proud to work with my colleagues in the legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to fix flaws in our financial aid program by closing gaps in funding under the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) and the Excelsior scholarship. But we still have a long way to go to achieve Gov. Hochul’s goal to transform SUNY into the “envy of the nation.” It’s time to step up and provide the necessary resources to allow SUNY campuses to operate without fear of cuts, downsizing, or reduced faculty levels. Most importantly, students should not be asked to carry this burden. SUNY is an engine for New York’s economy and the backbone of many communities. We need a skilled and educated workforce to meet New York’s everchanging and growing needs. With a full financial commitment, Albany can keep its promise to SUNY and put the “public” back in public higher education.

Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace represents District 143, is a graduate of SUNY schools, and is a former Buffalo Law School faculty member.