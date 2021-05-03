Another Voice: Substitute teachers in Buffalo deserve better treatment

For this longtime substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools, figuring out how to teach remotely has come with a very steep learning curve.

For example, teaching social studies to a third-grade class online, I asked the students to look up and define the word “continent.” After giving them time to work, I asked for a volunteer to share the meaning. The first student read in a strong voice: “Continent: ability to control the bladder and bowels.”

Lesson one: Don’t assume all the students have their textbooks at home. My intention was that they use the glossary in the textbook. My volunteer had to rely on the internet.

Classroom teachers were trained in remote teaching. Substitutes – not so much, until cursory training was offered in January, five months into this school year. One half-day, albeit paid, of self-directed instruction, primarily for mandated sexual harassment training. We were also informed that courses about remote learning are now available online. In other words, if you want to learn how to do your new job, do it on your own time.