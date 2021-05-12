Another Voice: Studying ‘white privilege’ does not advance racial justice

I never fail to be moved by the “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King. In particular, the aspiration for his children “to live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” is a message of the Enlightenment.
White privilege is a relatively recent concept that attempts to describe racial injustice in terms of relative advantages afforded to white people. Some describe white privilege as what whites must cede to nonwhites to achieve equality. This zero sum view of justice is without merit. Nevertheless, white privilege has been introduced into school curricula, diversity training and children’s books.
The University at Buffalo, where I work, has sponsored several seminar series on racial justice, and white privilege is featured predominantly in most of them. It is explained matter-of-factly and without dissent. A university is a place for ideas to be discussed and debated, and so the silence is unsettling. Racial justice as a goal should not be controversial, but approaches to solve complex problems are often controversial and vigorous discussion should be encouraged.
The term white privilege is divisive. Blacks and other minorities have indeed been historically deprived of rights afforded to white people. Therefore, I cannot understand why this problem is described in terms of what a white person rightfully has rather than what a nonwhite person rightfully deserves, but does not have.
As a child, my parents taught me that not everyone has the things that my family had, and that I should not take them for granted. Thus, I can understand the message of white privilege. But what positive self-reflection comes from a white fifth-grader being informed of privilege that her Black classmate does not have? It is demeaning to both students because it insists that race is the only characteristic that matters.
One has to wonder how white privilege resonates with the person who has been left behind economically due to changes in technology or other economic trends. How does the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals kid who identifies as white square his so-called privilege with the fear of being deported to a country that has never been home?
Black scholar and author John McWhorter compares white privilege to the Christian dogma of original sin that one must atone for over and over. This analogy is played out in a viral YouTube video of dozens of white people on their knees begging a group of Black people for forgiveness. This atonement can make a white person feel instantly better about racial injustice with little expenditure of effort. We can do better. We have to.
Mark R. O’Brian is a biochemistry professor at the University at Buffalo.