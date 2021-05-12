Another Voice: Studying ‘white privilege’ does not advance racial justice

I never fail to be moved by the “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King. In particular, the aspiration for his children “to live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” is a message of the Enlightenment.

White privilege is a relatively recent concept that attempts to describe racial injustice in terms of relative advantages afforded to white people. Some describe white privilege as what whites must cede to nonwhites to achieve equality. This zero sum view of justice is without merit. Nevertheless, white privilege has been introduced into school curricula, diversity training and children’s books.

The University at Buffalo, where I work, has sponsored several seminar series on racial justice, and white privilege is featured predominantly in most of them. It is explained matter-of-factly and without dissent. A university is a place for ideas to be discussed and debated, and so the silence is unsettling. Racial justice as a goal should not be controversial, but approaches to solve complex problems are often controversial and vigorous discussion should be encouraged.