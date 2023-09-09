The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004 (IDEA) requires that each state identifies how they will facilitate the holistic success of students with disabilities. IDEA prioritizes that students with disabilities must be included in their Least Restrictive Environment, the school placement in which they are included with their nondisabled peers to the maximum extent that is appropriate and beneficial for their unique needs.

For all students, success can be measured in terms of academics, social-emotional growth and personal development. Least Restrictive Environment prioritizes this multifaceted assessment of success by encouraging an inclusive environmentin which all students thrive.

In January 2018, the U.S. Department of Education approved New York State’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan. Within this plan, New York State identifies a central objective and action steps to ensure the success of all students, regardless of which type of school they attend and what their unique learning needs may be.

Educational researchers have found that the most significant contributing factors in a child’s educational success are parent engagement and the capacity of the classroom teacher. For decades, the NYS Department of Education has supported a teacher certification process that dichotomizes special education teachers and general education teachers. However, given an instructional model that promotes inclusion as well as federal and state legislation that mandates the Least Restrictive Environment, the general classroom teachers often find themselves underprepared to manage the diverse learning needs in their classrooms. The ability to meet the unique needs of all students is especially critical to the success of students with disabilities, and classroom teachers, administrators and parents need the support, skills and knowledge to be successful in this endeavor.

In early 2019, at the encouragement and support of the New York State Department of Education’s Charter School Office, the Opportunities Collaborative for Students with Special Needs, Inc. was founded. This nonprofit agency, with offices at Daemen University, offers educational support to charter, parochial, and private schools in Western New York. Opportunities Collaborative provides professional development based on data that is collected and analyzed at each individual school. to meet the unique needs of all stakeholders who support students with disabilities This support is critical, as non-public schools have limited resources and depend on the public school district in which they are positioned to provide special education supports and services for their students with disabilities. To ensure every student’s needs are being met, teachers, administrators and parents must understand the educational rights of students as well as the rights, responsibilities of all stakeholders to be involved and advocate for these students. The Collaborative strives to help classroom teachers, administrators and parents feel confident in knowing they have the skills, capacities and knowledge to support and advocate for every child, regardless of their learning needs.

Learn more about the Opportunities Collaborative for Special Needs Students at oppcollab.org.

Dr. Molly Oliverio is Executive Director of Opportunities Collaborative and Bob Bennett, Chancellor Emeritus, NYS Board of Regents, is Board President.