Another Voice: Struggling families need child tax credit to be made permanent

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, life for parents and caregivers has been like being on a broken hamster wheel, as we struggle to pay past-due rent, mortgages, utilities, health insurance, and even food to maintain a safe and secure standard of living for our children.

Monthly child care fees outweigh these expenses alone but are key for parents and caregivers to attend work. This is the crucial importance of the federal child tax credit and its impact on families and our ability to afford the well-being of their children.

The expanded child tax credit is set to expire at the end of this year.

However, it should not just temporarily address the current reality for children but be a permanent benefit to improve the quality of life for America’s children and families.

I am a single mother. My child’s father has been deceased since August 2017. This means I drive the full vehicle of care and education for my 13-year-old son. I have endured full-time, part-time and even less than part-time employment to maintain a quality standard of living for him. In 2020, I worked two part-time jobs, and then the pandemic threw everything for a loop. I was stressed, anxious and worried about how we would survive because things were challenging before Covid-19.