Another Voice: Struggling families need child tax credit to be made permanent

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, life for parents and caregivers has been like being on a broken hamster wheel, as we struggle to pay past-due rent, mortgages, utilities, health insurance, and even food to maintain a safe and secure standard of living for our children.
Monthly child care fees outweigh these expenses alone but are key for parents and caregivers to attend work. This is the crucial importance of the federal child tax credit and its impact on families and our ability to afford the well-being of their children.
The expanded child tax credit is set to expire at the end of this year.
However, it should not just temporarily address the current reality for children but be a permanent benefit to improve the quality of life for America’s children and families.
I am a single mother. My child’s father has been deceased since August 2017. This means I drive the full vehicle of care and education for my 13-year-old son. I have endured full-time, part-time and even less than part-time employment to maintain a quality standard of living for him. In 2020, I worked two part-time jobs, and then the pandemic threw everything for a loop. I was stressed, anxious and worried about how we would survive because things were challenging before Covid-19.
Then I finally felt hopeful earlier this year when President Biden and Congress temporarily expanded the child tax credit to assist families with financial recovery from the pandemic. This meant that millions of families across New York and the country would receive up to $3,600 per month per child to afford their care. Although parents and primary caregivers are celebrating this much needed assistance, many of us are also striving to get back into the workforce.
Stimulus checks and government assistance are helpful, but not a way of life that anybody simply chooses. As a single parent, it is an insult to be constantly confronted with stereotypes, like being a welfare queen playing the system or that a woman’s role is only in the home.
All parents are working parents, in or outside the home, and the expanded child tax credit recognizes that fact, because no income is needed to qualify. No primary caregiver can rest comfortably when you don’t know the status of food, clothing and shelter for your family. Despite my resume and education, daily expenses overrun my entire paycheck, where I am barely making ends meet.
Every day I feel like a trap door is below my feet and a glass ceiling is above my head.
Studies suggest that the child tax credit is projected to cut child poverty in half, but only if it is made permanent – not simply as a bandage. That is why in July, I and several other New Yorkers organized with Community Change Action to meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s legislative staff. We brought our stories and concerns directly to Congress regarding the pandemic and the recovery we still needed – like making the child tax credit permanent. Schumer’s staff assured us that this is among their top priorities this year and we commend that urgency.
Now, we must urge the rest of the Congress to back this proposal through budget reconciliation to provide our children with the support they deserve. The proposed cost for that legislation is $3.5 trillion and that level of investment in our communities must not falter.
The child tax credit is an investment in my child’s future and a promise from America to all our children that they too will have a future. It acknowledges that children and families are the central force of the economy and infrastructure. Let’s keep organizing to ensure the child tax credit is permanent.
Vonetta T. Rhodes is co-founder of WNY Child Care Action Team.