Another Voice: Striving to protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030

Protecting nature is critical to the health and economic prosperity of all communities. Our forests and streams provide us with clean drinking water and fresh air. New Yorkers, including the 1.5 million visitors to Western New York’s Allegheny State Park, rely on open spaces to fish, hunt, get fresh air and exercise. The outdoor recreation economy depends on a healthy environment.

Despite how important nature is, 24 million acres of nature have been lost from the contiguous United States between 2001 and 2017, according to a report by the Center for American Progress. If this trend continues, another 50 million acres could be lost by 2050, equivalent to the size of South Dakota. This represents a real problem for our way of life as it is leading to the loss of species, contributing to climate change and eliminating the natural protections that prevent flooding.

This problem is not America’s alone to solve. Globally the natural world is disappearing at an alarming rate, posing a grave threat to our clean air and drinking water, the survival of wildlife, the prosperity of communities and nature’s ability to protect us from a changing climate. The global community is already stepping up to halt this trend. Recently, more than 50 countries from six continents announced their commitment to a “30 x 30” approach of protecting at least 30% of the Earth’s land and ocean by 2030.