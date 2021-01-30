Another Voice: Striving to protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030

Protecting nature is critical to the health and economic prosperity of all communities. Our forests and streams provide us with clean drinking water and fresh air. New Yorkers, including the 1.5 million visitors to Western New York’s Allegheny State Park, rely on open spaces to fish, hunt, get fresh air and exercise. The outdoor recreation economy depends on a healthy environment.
Despite how important nature is, 24 million acres of nature have been lost from the contiguous United States between 2001 and 2017, according to a report by the Center for American Progress. If this trend continues, another 50 million acres could be lost by 2050, equivalent to the size of South Dakota. This represents a real problem for our way of life as it is leading to the loss of species, contributing to climate change and eliminating the natural protections that prevent flooding.
This problem is not America’s alone to solve. Globally the natural world is disappearing at an alarming rate, posing a grave threat to our clean air and drinking water, the survival of wildlife, the prosperity of communities and nature’s ability to protect us from a changing climate. The global community is already stepping up to halt this trend. Recently, more than 50 countries from six continents announced their commitment to a “30 x 30” approach of protecting at least 30% of the Earth’s land and ocean by 2030.
Momentum is starting to build in the United States. President Joe Biden pledged that one of his first actions would be to sign an executive order to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 and we are grateful that he followed through on this pledge. State and local leaders are also concerned about this problem. Recently 450 local elected leaders from across the nation – including more than 100 from New York such as State Assemblywomen Karen McMahon and Monica Wallace – expressed their support for national action by committing to 30x30.
Achieving 30x30 will require an ambitious and inclusive movement that engages state and community leaders, as well as private landowners, as part of the solution. As a first step, we need to support a national goal of protecting and restoring 30% of land and ocean by 2030 and commit to taking local action now to reach this goal. Whether it’s Allegany State Park, the Great Lakes or Niagara Falls, New York has a long history of protecting our open spaces. New York also has a strong record when it comes to motivating other states and the nation. Our State Legislature is working to codify the 30x30 standard into law.
Now, we are counting on our current elected leaders at the local, state, and federal levels in New York to move this proposal down the field before the clock runs out.
Julie Tighe is president of the New York League of Conservation Voters.