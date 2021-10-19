Another Voice: Store-bought Halloween costumes are scary for WNY wildlife

A spooky situation’s brewing in the lead-up to Halloween: Supply-chain issues and shipping delays are causing bottlenecks in the distribution of seasonal goods. Halloween supply stores are reporting 10% to 25% less inventory than they usually have this time of year. But don’t be scared; think of it as a chance to think outside the box and go for eco-friendly homemade costumes.

Store-bought costumes are scary for the environment from start to finish. They’re often made from petroleum-based polyester that’s energy and water intensive to produce. Not to mention the plastic packaging they come in, which isn’t recyclable or biodegradable. These cheap, synthetic costumes are shipped across an ocean, aren’t made to be durable and often don’t last beyond one night of use.

The production and washing of synthetic fabrics drives most microplastic pollution, so even if you keep and launder your store-bought costume, it can still release toxins into water that may be consumed by wildlife. Since the Niagara River corridor is a globally significant bird area, the impacts of this pollution go beyond our local shorelines and affect migratory wildlife, as well.