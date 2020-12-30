Another Voice: STOCK Act 2.0 will require new transparency in Congress

Over the past year, Congress has allocated trillions of dollars of relief money to respond to the pandemic and economic crisis. While more remains to be done, the American people must be able to trust their government to make responsible, unbiased decisions about their tax dollars.

Unfortunately, as is too often the case, their faith in government has not been rewarded. The fact is that millions of relief dollars have gone right back into the hands of members of Congress who wrote and voted for the relief packages.

When the Paycheck Protection Program was rolled out, many small businesses were denied relief. Meanwhile, auto dealerships, franchises and family businesses with ties to some of the wealthiest members of Congress received millions of dollars in PPP loans. Nearly all of them were able to get relief before the first round of funding ran out.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. For decades, the same members of Congress who write and pass bills, and oversee their implementation, have collected millions in federal farming subsidies without requirements for these payments to be reported to taxpayers.

The worst part is, the only way Congress or the public can learn about these insider dealings is from news reports. It’s unacceptable. We need transparency. We need the STOCK Act 2.0.