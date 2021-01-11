Another Voice: Stigma keeps many from mental health treatment

Words like crazy, psycho, nuts and insane are common in everyday language. While they may seem harmless, words like these can cause stigma for individuals living with a mental health challenge. Rather than seeking help and feeling supported, they might experience isolation, discrimination, shame or embarrassment.

Stigma – negative feelings, attitudes and stereotypes – prevents people from seeking help. It restricts resources from being allocated and discourages others from lending their support.

The Erie County Department of Mental Health and 15 organizations founded the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition and LetsTalkStigma.org to change public perceptions about mental health. “Join the Conversation” is the television and social media campaign to tell people who live with a mental health challenge that they are not alone, and that help is available.

More than 65 companies and organizations have joined the coalition to support these efforts. Attitudes are evolving but there is more work to do. By sharing stories, struggles and successes, we help everyone find their voice.

Here are some important facts: