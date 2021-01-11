Another Voice: Stigma keeps many from mental health treatment

Words like crazy, psycho, nuts and insane are common in everyday language. While they may seem harmless, words like these can cause stigma for individuals living with a mental health challenge. Rather than seeking help and feeling supported, they might experience isolation, discrimination, shame or embarrassment.
Stigma – negative feelings, attitudes and stereotypes – prevents people from seeking help. It restricts resources from being allocated and discourages others from lending their support.
The Erie County Department of Mental Health and 15 organizations founded the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition and LetsTalkStigma.org to change public perceptions about mental health. “Join the Conversation” is the television and social media campaign to tell people who live with a mental health challenge that they are not alone, and that help is available.
More than 65 companies and organizations have joined the coalition to support these efforts. Attitudes are evolving but there is more work to do. By sharing stories, struggles and successes, we help everyone find their voice.
Here are some important facts:
Even though virtually all mental health conditions are treatable, only 40% of people seek professional assistance, often due to stigma.
Only 3% to 5% of violent acts are attributed to people with mental illness.
Major depressive disorder is the leading cause of disability in the U.S. for people ages 15 to 44.
Before the start of the pandemic, one in five Americans lived with a diagnosable mental health condition. These rates have skyrocketed as individuals from all walks of life have experienced disruption and insecurity in their lives due to the collective trauma caused by this experience.
As we start the new year with hope for the end of the pandemic, we also have hope that more people will make their mental health a priority. As more people are struggling, we must support individuals with mental health challenges.
Everyone is invited to take the Pledge to End Stigma at LetsTalkStigma.org (it’s free) and create a new dialogue about mental health. Visit the website and discover stories of friends and neighbors who have experienced mental illness, recovered and are living full lives.
Here’s to a year when everyone learns more about mental health, feels comfortable seeking help, and we join together as a community to end the stigma of mental illness.
Karl Shallowhorn is chairman, Jessica C. Pirro vice chair, of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition.