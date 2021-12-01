Another Voice: Status of whistleblower priest invalidates diocese’s claim of ‘renewal’

A Catholic priest from the Diocese of Buffalo has been lavished with praise for blowing the whistle on diocesan officials who mishandled reports of clergy sexual abuse. Yet in his own diocese, he is shunned and banned from ministry.
Dec. 3 marks the two-year anniversary of the Rev. Ryszard Biernat’s removal from active ministry – a retaliatory move imposed by Bishop Richard Malone, and sanctioned by his successor, Bishop Michael Fisher, who stubbornly refuses to reinstate Father Biernat.
I, along with the other founding members of the Buffalo Survivors Group – Gary Astridge, Michael Whalen, Chris Szuflita and Angelo Ervolina – recognize the banishment of this priest as a warning sign: The Diocese of Buffalo is nowhere near “renewal” if its leader persists in treating whistleblowers as the enemy.
We survivors are in a unique position to know. Beyond the abuse we suffered at the hands of clergy, we suffered further abuse by diocesan officials who betrayed us with manipulative word candy used to lure us into trusting that everything is safe in the diocese, and we are on a solid “road to renewal.”
Such were the words of Fisher in his Viewpoints piece published in The News (“Diocese turning the corner on its road to renewal,” Sept. 27). He wrote of promises and “zero tolerance” while at the same time keeping sidelined the one priest who actually acted upon zero tolerance of clergy sexual abuse. This injustice speaks volumes about the empty promises of Fisher’s “renewal” plans.
Let’s review what happened two years ago. As vice chancellor of the diocese for seven years, Biernat was in a unique position to witness his bishop (Malone) betraying the responsibility of his office in handling clergy sexual abuse reports. As we read in the state attorney general’s 2020 lawsuit against diocesan bishops, Biernat’s concerns were not unwarranted.
Having exhausted all avenues provided to clergy in his position to effect change, Biernat decided to record meetings with the bishop and diocesan officials. This provided evidence to the public of precisely what we survivors experienced – lip service on handling clergy sexual abuse reports.
Biernat blew the whistle on other acts of malfeasance, including officials’ gross mishandling of his own report filed years ago detailing his sexual molestation by a diocesan priest while a seminarian. We witness the continuation of the cover-up of diocesan officials’ dereliction of duty with Bishop Fisher.
In his article, Fisher painted diocesan bankruptcy as a benefit to survivors, when actually it’s designed to protect diocesan assets while freezing our lawsuits, so our abusers never have to enter a courtroom and diocesan officials never have to confront legal consequences. They don’t want to be held accountable, but they can sure hold Biernat accountable for exposing their foul deeds.
Clergy sexual abuse survivors are ground zero of this catastrophe in the diocese. Any reform is measured by the bishop’s pastoral treatment of us – including Biernat – and whistleblowers who tried to help. The bishop cannot word-spin his way into authentic renewal.
Kevin Koscielniak is a founding member of the Buffalo Survivors Group.