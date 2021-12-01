Another Voice: Status of whistleblower priest invalidates diocese’s claim of ‘renewal’

A Catholic priest from the Diocese of Buffalo has been lavished with praise for blowing the whistle on diocesan officials who mishandled reports of clergy sexual abuse. Yet in his own diocese, he is shunned and banned from ministry.

Dec. 3 marks the two-year anniversary of the Rev. Ryszard Biernat’s removal from active ministry – a retaliatory move imposed by Bishop Richard Malone, and sanctioned by his successor, Bishop Michael Fisher, who stubbornly refuses to reinstate Father Biernat.

I, along with the other founding members of the Buffalo Survivors Group – Gary Astridge, Michael Whalen, Chris Szuflita and Angelo Ervolina – recognize the banishment of this priest as a warning sign: The Diocese of Buffalo is nowhere near “renewal” if its leader persists in treating whistleblowers as the enemy.

We survivors are in a unique position to know. Beyond the abuse we suffered at the hands of clergy, we suffered further abuse by diocesan officials who betrayed us with manipulative word candy used to lure us into trusting that everything is safe in the diocese, and we are on a solid “road to renewal.”