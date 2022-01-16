Another Voice: State should not compromise Outer Harbor’s beauty

We write as people of faith. We are parents, grandparents, elders, concerned citizens. We are people sustained and nourished by the natural beauty around us.
One such place of beauty is the Outer Harbor.
We believe that the Outer Harbor, that belongs to all of us, ought to be a place for people to walk, hike, bike, relax – a place to enjoy this natural beauty with our children, our grandchildren, our friends. We strongly believe that this land ought not be used for an amphitheater that would not only destroy much life on the land, but would also invite crowds, cars, noise and light.
As a testimony to this belief, more than 100 of us braved a cold wind to gather at the Lakeside Bike Park at sunset for a prayer vigil, offering thanks to our creator for the Outer Harbor and praying for its enduring protection. This is especially important in light of the global climate and biodiversity crises that impact all of creation.
We are very grateful that New York State has enacted significant legislation with the passage of the CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act). And at the local level, Buffalo’s Common Council, responding to the urging of the Western New York Youth Climate Council, voted unanimously to pass a climate emergency resolution.
The resolution called for, among other things, “an economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the region on a massive scale to halt, reverse, mitigate and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations.”
Our question, then, is this: Why have agencies, like the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., chosen not to follow suit and preserve the natural environment around the Outer Harbor? Instead of destroying the regenerating habitat with much life, we ask that the agency transfer this land to New York’s State Parks department.
This will leave a legacy to future generations, assist in the mitigation of climate change, protect our fresh water resources, provide habitat for other beings who live in the area and offer respite from city life through enjoying a more natural environment.
We write as members of the Interfaith Climate Justice Community, climate advocates representing many different faith traditions. We celebrate the truth that all faiths are rooted in love, and all faiths care for creation.
It is this passionate commitment to honoring God’s gifts to all of us that impels us to urge the decision makers to respect the Outer Harbor and preserve it as God’s gift, a gift to be enjoyed by all.
Sister Eileen O’Connor, RSM, and Roger Cook are co-conveners of the Interfaith Climate Justice Community.