Another Voice: State should not compromise Outer Harbor’s beauty

We write as people of faith. We are parents, grandparents, elders, concerned citizens. We are people sustained and nourished by the natural beauty around us.

One such place of beauty is the Outer Harbor.

We believe that the Outer Harbor, that belongs to all of us, ought to be a place for people to walk, hike, bike, relax – a place to enjoy this natural beauty with our children, our grandchildren, our friends. We strongly believe that this land ought not be used for an amphitheater that would not only destroy much life on the land, but would also invite crowds, cars, noise and light.

As a testimony to this belief, more than 100 of us braved a cold wind to gather at the Lakeside Bike Park at sunset for a prayer vigil, offering thanks to our creator for the Outer Harbor and praying for its enduring protection. This is especially important in light of the global climate and biodiversity crises that impact all of creation.