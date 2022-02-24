Another Voice: State should grant parole to people who don't need to be in prison

Our state has reduced its prison population recently. However, we are still incarcerating lots of people who should be out: people who have already served decades, have radically reassessed and changed themselves, and in many cases have reached an age where the chance of committing new violent crimes is negligible.

Part of the problem is that sentences are too long. In particular, we impose too many life sentences. In 2020, about 8,000 people were serving life in New York. This compares with about 6,000 in Britain, a country with 3½ times the population of our state.

The relief valve should be parole. For instance, take people with 15 years-to-life sentences. You might think that after the required minimum of 15 years, being paroled would depend on what they had done, and how they had changed, since sentencing. But our current law adds that release on parole should not “deprecate the seriousness of the crime.”