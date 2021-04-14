Another Voice: State park would protect Outer Harbor’s assets

Over the last year, many people have discovered the beauty of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. As the pandemic made healthy recreation harder to find, thousands flocked to the waterfront to walk, bike, boat, picnic or watch a sunset.

It is an amazing spot – more than 200 bird species, animals like fox and mink, rare plants like spotted bee balm and historic structures like the grain elevators – all within minutes of downtown Buffalo. Now the question arises: What is the best way to protect and enhance this Western New York treasure?

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation recently released a General Project Plan for the Outer Harbor. Thankfully, the ECHDC plan largely treats the land as green space. But the plan does not include Terminal A – the historic Ford factory. This suggests that the ECHDC may sell it to a private developer and thus lose a precious public asset.

Also, the plan includes a large amphitheater for events. An amphitheater is not a water-related use; it competes with existing concert venues already struggling to survive; it will require cutting down a grove of trees; and it involves using a meadow for overflow parking. The crowds and traffic it brings will further damage the fragile ecology of the site.