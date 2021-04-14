Another Voice: State park would protect Outer Harbor’s assets

Over the last year, many people have discovered the beauty of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. As the pandemic made healthy recreation harder to find, thousands flocked to the waterfront to walk, bike, boat, picnic or watch a sunset.
It is an amazing spot – more than 200 bird species, animals like fox and mink, rare plants like spotted bee balm and historic structures like the grain elevators – all within minutes of downtown Buffalo. Now the question arises: What is the best way to protect and enhance this Western New York treasure?
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation recently released a General Project Plan for the Outer Harbor. Thankfully, the ECHDC plan largely treats the land as green space. But the plan does not include Terminal A – the historic Ford factory. This suggests that the ECHDC may sell it to a private developer and thus lose a precious public asset.
Also, the plan includes a large amphitheater for events. An amphitheater is not a water-related use; it competes with existing concert venues already struggling to survive; it will require cutting down a grove of trees; and it involves using a meadow for overflow parking. The crowds and traffic it brings will further damage the fragile ecology of the site.
Of 242 public comments on the plan, just 3% supported it. The other 97% were critical – because it does not fully reflect the “quieter, simpler waterfront” the public has overwhelmingly supported. ECHDC deserves credit for its turn toward a greener vision for the Outer Harbor, but it remains a development corporation.
Ten years from now, new leadership at ECHDC might decide that luxury condominiums are the best way to “activate” the site. A better steward for this natural gem is New York State Parks, which has the mission and expertise to regenerate a damaged ecosystem and keep it public forever.
More than 5,000 people have signed a petition for a park at the Outer Harbor. They recognize that the best use for public waterfront land is natural preservation and recreation.
The Outer Harbor is part of a migration corridor connecting bird habitats from the Amazon forests to the Arctic tundra. It provides critical stopover, breeding and wintering grounds for many fish and wildlife populations facing loss of habitat.
A natural park helps us recover a healthy coastal landscape, clean water and resilience in the face of increasingly severe storms and flooding; and it fulfills Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for a shoreline park in South Buffalo.
What better way to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Olmsted’s birth in 2022 than with the creation of a world-class state park?
Sam Magavern is senior policy fellow at Partnership for the Public Good and author of the report, “Buffalo’s Outer Harbor: the Right Place for a World-Class Park.” He’ll speak on this topic at a League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara event on April 21.