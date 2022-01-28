Another Voice: State needs an emergency mobilization to rescue health care

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State pledge to invest $10 billion in higher wages for health care workers, improved hospital conditions and a more robust recruitment pipeline is a desperately needed set of measures for a health care system that is on the brink of collapse.
Omicron may cause milder individual cases than previous strains of Covid-19, but its extraordinary transmissibility has plunged hospitals, particularly in Western New York, into a horrific crisis. The protracted mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, dangerously low staffing levels, intensive care units again filled to the brim, shortages of supplies, and a sense of demoralization and hopelessness have made this the worst period of the past two years.
Workers are caring for double the number of patients that they normally would. Every day is filled with the horror and trauma of being unable to provide enough care to everyone that needs it. Patients are dying in our arms. Record numbers of Covid infections result in excruciating wait times for patients, who are often held in hallways because we have no available rooms.
The system is collapsing and hospital workers are being crushed. And make no mistake: If we allow this situation to continue, everything will come apart at the seams. The public’s ability to access the health care it needs, so long taken for granted, will cease to exist.
Only a wartime-like mobilization will prevent this worst case scenario, and the state must marshal every resource at its disposal as quickly as possible to protect patients and save our health care system.
In addition to the steps announced by the governor, the state must also immediately deploy any available emergency relief support to relieve overwhelmed hospital systems like Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, and subsidize increased wages in order to retain employees and attract new ones. We do not have the luxury of time – we need help immediately.
We must streamline the time-consuming and expensive hurdles that interfere with entry into the workforce. From strict licensing requirements to years of school that often require tens of thousands of dollars in burdensome loans – all of which lead to work under often traumatic conditions – health care jobs are out of reach and undesirable for far too many. Direct relief on student loans would be a huge step in the right direction.
Finally, we must fundamentally improve hospital conditions, which have been shortchanged by years of underinvestment due to the misplaced priorities of hospital management. Too much money has gone to pad the bonuses of senior executives, and not enough to basics like personal protective equipment and day-to-day facilities.
Debora Hayes is the area director for the Communications Workers of America, District 1. Cori Gambini is a registered nurse and president of CWA Local 1168.