Another Voice: State needs an emergency mobilization to rescue health care

Only a wartime-like mobilization will prevent this worst case scenario, and the state must marshal every resource at its disposal as quickly as possible to protect patients and save our health care system.

In addition to the steps announced by the governor, the state must also immediately deploy any available emergency relief support to relieve overwhelmed hospital systems like Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, and subsidize increased wages in order to retain employees and attract new ones. We do not have the luxury of time – we need help immediately.

We must streamline the time-consuming and expensive hurdles that interfere with entry into the workforce. From strict licensing requirements to years of school that often require tens of thousands of dollars in burdensome loans – all of which lead to work under often traumatic conditions – health care jobs are out of reach and undesirable for far too many. Direct relief on student loans would be a huge step in the right direction.

Finally, we must fundamentally improve hospital conditions, which have been shortchanged by years of underinvestment due to the misplaced priorities of hospital management. Too much money has gone to pad the bonuses of senior executives, and not enough to basics like personal protective equipment and day-to-day facilities.

Debora Hayes is the area director for the Communications Workers of America, District 1. Cori Gambini is a registered nurse and president of CWA Local 1168.