Another Voice: State must not let nursing homes off the hook

More than 15,000 residents and staff of New York State’s nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities have died of Covid-19. Across the U.S., the nursing home death toll is more than 101,000 and rising – a national disgrace.
The numbers are shocking and the stories behind them are gut-wrenching.
Despite this fact, in April 2020, state leaders granted blanket immunity to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for any negligent action that occurred during the crisis. While the immunity was partially rolled back in August, the sweeping legislation continues to shield nursing homes from accountability, allowing them hide behind Covid-19 as an excuse for poor, negligent care. Residents and their families have been essentially stripped of their rights to seek accountability for negligence that occurred during the pandemic.
Until recently, fewer eyes have been able to observe the day-to-day activities taking place within long-term care facilities due to Covid-19 restrictions. State and federal officials suspended or greatly limited most nursing home visitation by family members and formal advocates known as long-term care ombudsmen. While recent federal guidance and a new state law have loosened restrictions on nursing home visitation, this lack of oversight was alarming and is further reason for New York to ensure that residents and their families now have access to the courts to seek redress.
AARP is not alone in our concern over the sweeping immunity granted to nursing homes. In New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s January 2021 report, “Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic,” she addressed key recommendations to reform our nursing homes and long-term care facilities. As the attorney general concluded in her report, “As written, the immunity laws could be wrongly used to provide any individual or entity from liability, even if those decisions were not made in good faith or motivated by financial incentives.” AARP could not agree more and we echo her call for a full repeal of the law granting immunity to long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities must remain responsible when their wrongdoing threatens the health and lives of their residents and staff. Litigation is an option of last resort, and no family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly. As James has recommended, our leaders must reverse the policy that eliminates the rights of residents and their families to hold nursing facilities accountable.
To address nursing home immunity and further protect long-term care residents, AARP New York is urging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to sign S5177/A3397, a bill that passed both houses of the Legislature to repeal last year’s immunity law. We also urge the governor and state Legislature to include the other elements of our five-point nursing home reform agenda this year:
• Establish quality care standards: Require all nursing homes to spend more resources on direct care; establish increased nursing home staff levels; ensure strict compliance with infectious disease controls; and require facilities to provide regular and ongoing testing, adequate PPE, and oversight through safe in-person access by formal advocates (long-term care ombudsmen), including by increasing staffing for the LTC ombudsman program.
• Ensure transparency: Codify the requirement of daily reporting on fatalities and infectious disease rates of staff and residents in all nursing homes and adult care facilities with a publicly available annual report to the Legislature.
• Invest in home- and community-based services: Help New Yorkers remain in their own homes and out of potentially unsafe nursing homes by increasing state funding for home and community-based services by $27 million.
• Ensure safe visitation: Ensure safe in-person and virtual visitation, including compassionate care visits, and thus address one of the biggest concerns AARP has heard from our members during the pandemic. Social interaction with family and friends is critical to the health and wellbeing of residents. In addition to the social connectivity and emotional support they provide, visitors are key members of the resident care team.
New York State leaders must step up now to protect seniors, long-term care residents, their families and the people who care for them. New York cannot continue to let nursing homes off the hook for poor quality care, abuse, neglect and even death.
Beth Finkel is state director of AARP New York.