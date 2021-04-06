Another Voice: State must not let nursing homes off the hook

AARP is not alone in our concern over the sweeping immunity granted to nursing homes. In New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s January 2021 report, “Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic,” she addressed key recommendations to reform our nursing homes and long-term care facilities. As the attorney general concluded in her report, “As written, the immunity laws could be wrongly used to provide any individual or entity from liability, even if those decisions were not made in good faith or motivated by financial incentives.” AARP could not agree more and we echo her call for a full repeal of the law granting immunity to long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities must remain responsible when their wrongdoing threatens the health and lives of their residents and staff. Litigation is an option of last resort, and no family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly. As James has recommended, our leaders must reverse the policy that eliminates the rights of residents and their families to hold nursing facilities accountable.