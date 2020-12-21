Another Voice: State GOP flounders under Langworthy

Blind devotion to a golden pyrite calf has resulted in the unceremonious emasculation of New York State’s Republican Party.
After taking multiple victory laps on Election Night, not only did New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy fail to flip the State Senate majority, but he also lost the only thing more valuable – a seat at the redistricting table.
Since President Trump’s 2016 upset, Democratic voters have turned out in droves to support their party’s standard bearers up and down the ballot.
Given the available data, the challenges presented by Covid-19, and with redistricting right around the corner, you’d think the state GOP chairman would prioritize two things: winning over Independents and getting out the vote.
However, it’s tough running a successful get-out-the-vote operation when you’re broke.
Strapped for cash, Langworthy took out a $103,400 loan to cover basic operating costs, while outsourcing candidate recruitment to county chairs, who were either too apathetic or too asleep at the switch to think much beyond elevating local county committee cronies.
In a presidential election year, not only is that shameful and a complete, utter disgrace – it’s a dereliction of the first duty when it comes to party building.
As a result, handfuls of competitive upstate Assembly seats went uncontested, while over in Nassau, Republicans fumbled the ball so badly, their designated challenger to vulnerable State Sen. John Brooks got booted off the ballot mid-May.
Recruitment snafus aside, state Republicans failed to execute or invest in an aggressive absentee ballot program to combat restrictions imposed by Covid-19.
Why the neglect?
Because Langworthy would rather lick weapons-grade boot polish than do the job he was actually elected to do.
Had Langworthy not slurped up White House propaganda about mail-in voting like Augustus Gloop, had he displayed more mature leadership, spent more time chasing absentees, raising money and crafting a more nuanced message, the weeks after Election Day might’ve played out very differently for the state GOP.
In Langworthy’s defense, he doesn’t have much experience sticking the electoral landing. Under his leadership, Erie County Republicans lost three consecutive races for county executive, lost Assemblyman Ray Walter, lost control of the County Legislature and eventually conceded to meekly cross-endorsing local Democrats.
After the 2018 midterms cost Republicans three congressional seats and the State Senate majority, Langworthy led a coup against former Chairman Edward F. Cox, painting a rosy portrait of a great New York GOP comeback.
One year later, we’re worse off than before.
As the ballot box beatings continue to compound, Langworthy’s vaulting ambition for the national spotlight will continue to prove fatal to Empire State Republicans’ long-term survival. As a result, his time atop the party pyramid, while full of sound and fury, will likely be brief and signify little in terms of actual achievement.
John William Schiffbauer, former deputy communications director for the New York State Republican Party, is a political consultant.