Another Voice: State GOP flounders under Langworthy

Blind devotion to a golden pyrite calf has resulted in the unceremonious emasculation of New York State’s Republican Party.

After taking multiple victory laps on Election Night, not only did New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy fail to flip the State Senate majority, but he also lost the only thing more valuable – a seat at the redistricting table.

Since President Trump’s 2016 upset, Democratic voters have turned out in droves to support their party’s standard bearers up and down the ballot.

Given the available data, the challenges presented by Covid-19, and with redistricting right around the corner, you’d think the state GOP chairman would prioritize two things: winning over Independents and getting out the vote.

However, it’s tough running a successful get-out-the-vote operation when you’re broke.

Strapped for cash, Langworthy took out a $103,400 loan to cover basic operating costs, while outsourcing candidate recruitment to county chairs, who were either too apathetic or too asleep at the switch to think much beyond elevating local county committee cronies.