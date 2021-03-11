Another Voice: State gives renewable energy developers a blank check in site selection

Amazon picked Grand Island for a new mega distribution center, which town officials rejected.

Here is what did not happen: The state did not intervene, override local control and make new rules stating the locality had no choice but to welcome the Amazon project.

But that is what New York State is doing regarding large-scale renewable energy projects.

A 2020 state law stripped local control from the site selection process, in effect giving renewable energy developers a blank check regarding site location. From Queens to Grand Island, local control has played a role in Amazon’s site selection, but the state has decided that for renewable energy local input is irrelevant. If this seems like a staggeringly incongruous application of land use strategy, you’re right.

Local control is a good thing, it allowed Amazon to look to the Town of Hamburg to find a location that wants their development.

Renewable energy projects – any development project – must be planned in communities that want them. It should be simple.

The system is backwards because it allows renewable energy developers to select the development sites. The developer is the most profit-hungry, corporate entity in the renewable energy development lifecycle.