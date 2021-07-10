Another Voice: State curbs on voting trample our free speech rights

States’ righters and the courts, however, not only ignore the reservation of powers “to the people” portion of the Tenth Amendment, but also the First Amendment and the Supremacy Clause of our Constitution.

The First Amendment prohibits the abridgment of free speech not only by federal law but by state law through the Fourteenth Amendment. When we vote we speak, i.e., we express in writing who we want to represent us and whom we do not want to represent us.

Our nation was founded on the principle of representative government. What could be more fundamental to a “fair voice and representation” in government than the exercise of our free speech rights when we cast our ballots?

Article VI, Clause 2, of the Constitution makes the First Amendment a supreme law of the land, placing it above state laws. This constitutional provision states unequivocally, “This Constitution … shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

Voting is without equivocation free speech, a fundamental and supreme right, and state laws regulating it, especially those placing “prior restraints” on our right to vote, should be reviewed by our Supreme Court as such, under what is called the “strict scrutiny” standard of review. Under this standard, states would bear the burden of proving that their voting regulations further a “compelling governmental interest” that does not discriminate against our free speech rights.

Maurice F. Baggiano, of Jamestown, is a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.