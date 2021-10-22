Another Voice: Starbucks saga shows that labor law stops workers from organizing

Buffalo made international news recently for the efforts undertaken by workers at Starbucks to join a union. On Aug. 30, workers at three Starbucks locations (Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Camp Road in Hamburg and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga), petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election so that workers could vote on whether they wished to be represented by Workers United.

Each store employs about 25 workers. Instead of agreeing to allow a vote at each store, Starbucks hired high-priced lawyers from Ohio, New Jersey and Long Island to launch an all-out war against the workers. The stated goal is to prevent unionization at all costs.

Because the National Labor Relations Act has not been meaningfully updated to protect workers since it was created in 1935, its antiquated procedures allow employers to delay an election for weeks and game the system in many ways, including surveilling, intimidating, cajoling and dividing and conquering workers.

First, Starbucks argues that instead of three stores, 20 stores in the Buffalo region, totaling 400 employees, should be included in a vote whether to organize or not. Starbucks makes this argument despite losing the same argument at the NLRB in the past. The law is clear that a single store is allowed to have its own election.