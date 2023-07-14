It’s time to bring the STAMP government-funded white elephant in Genesee County to a halt. It’s absolutely insane for New York State to allow the DEC to continue to process a project that seeks to trample hundreds of acres of prime natural habitat untouched since the last glacier. This land is at the threshold of the Alabama and Iroquois swamplands – some of the richest aquatic fowl attractions in Eastern United States.

The adjacent Seneca–Tonawanda Reservation was so appalled by the proposal, it sued and the case remains a litigant development.

New York State’s bountiful waterways and fertile lands helped pave the nation’s westward expansion. Energetic people found flowing streams on the westward paths, set up watermills to process the grains with their equally energetic associates, and together grew wealth and a nation. Food production accompanied growing populations. The market and the sources of supplies were tightly gathered.

Now, the STAMP project also seeks the use of streams to grow wealth, except their idea of streams is bountiful flows of state and federal subsidies, and support to develop manufacturing removed from both the source of the raw materials and its theoretical markets. At a time New York is finding ways to minimize emissions, the Genesee County planners seek to plant their project in an isolated area that will require commuting by all who work there.

The project is so poorly placed, a proposal is being developed to pipe in enormous amounts of fresh water from the Niagara River to supply manufacturing needs. The modern taming of streams seems to mean rather than construct on or at the waterway, you get funding streams and build pipelines.

I urge every New Yorker who pays any form of taxes to call, write or contact their state representatives and the folks at NYSDEC – Region 8 – Avon, who were forced to conduct several reviews of the project that, as the Indian Nation warned, requires all sorts of “adjustments.” It’s difficult to justify why a manufacturing plant that may never work should replace the habitats of two endangered species and probably several threatened species.

We can suppose with the modern taming of stream flows, Genesee County can continue pursuing this wasteful project as long as the funding is poured in from state and federal coffers.