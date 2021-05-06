Another Voice: STAMP project poised to transform WNY’s economy

Much has been reported in the last several weeks about the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama in Genesee County.

So, after 10 years of planning and careful due diligence, why STAMP and why now?

First, there is spectacular growth in emerging and fast-growing industries fitting STAMP’s size and assets, including in the semiconductor, biopharma and renewables manufacturing sectors.

Second, in anticipating this growth, state and federal public policymakers have recognized the benefits of investing in sites like STAMP to ensure that these industries locate their operations in the United States. New York State has long recognized this by investing more than $50 million at STAMP through the years.

Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Congress passed legislation that will provide the necessary funding to develop and construct these high-tech facilities at sites such as STAMP. These investments have the potential to create tens of thousands of American jobs while generating hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in communities across the nation.