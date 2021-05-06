Another Voice: STAMP project poised to transform WNY’s economy

Much has been reported in the last several weeks about the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama in Genesee County.
So, after 10 years of planning and careful due diligence, why STAMP and why now?
First, there is spectacular growth in emerging and fast-growing industries fitting STAMP’s size and assets, including in the semiconductor, biopharma and renewables manufacturing sectors.
Second, in anticipating this growth, state and federal public policymakers have recognized the benefits of investing in sites like STAMP to ensure that these industries locate their operations in the United States. New York State has long recognized this by investing more than $50 million at STAMP through the years.
Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Congress passed legislation that will provide the necessary funding to develop and construct these high-tech facilities at sites such as STAMP. These investments have the potential to create tens of thousands of American jobs while generating hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in communities across the nation.
Third, site selectors and companies have needs that can be uniquely met at STAMP, most notably the ability to deliver up to 500 MW of 100% renewable hydropower at a cost as low as 3.5 cents per KWH. Very few places in the United States can offer this scale of clean low-cost power, which can generate significant operational benefits for these emerging industries versus other locations in the United States.
Recently, a national site selector issued a report concluding that STAMP is “far and above” the top site in the Buffalo Niagara and Finger Lakes regions to attract these emerging growth industries.
The report highlighted STAMP’s many positive attributes, including access to a highly productive and educated workforce and a large footprint conducive to “clean” manufacturing processes. Another national site selector recently identified STAMP as the region’s most attractive site for development, citing completed permitting and utility readiness.
Perhaps the most reaffirming assessment of these market studies was the recognition of the years of due diligence undertaken to be ready to land these types of transformative economic projects, and that “the first win is always the hardest.”
We have certainly had our ups and downs regarding that first win, but all signs are pointing to the construction of a $232 million green hydrogen facility and a $55 million electrical substation by Plug Power as being a catalyst for additional projects at STAMP.
Steve Hyde is president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.