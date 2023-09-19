U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, along with several congressional representatives across the region, is advocating a bid by the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions to secure federal CHIPS Act funding to create a tech hub to grow the emerging semiconductor sector across upstate New York.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been allocated through federal and state initiatives as part of this new frontier in economic development in which companies around the globe are looking to invest billions to build-out at greenfield manufacturing sites on a large scale.

This entails the construction of hundreds of thousands of square feet of facilities to accommodate the research, production and distribution of micro-chips (semiconductors), along with components provided by nearby critical supply chain facilities.

Unfortunately, many former industrial sites in urban centers cannot accommodate the scale and size required by the semiconductor industry. That is why mega-sites such as the 1,250-acre Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Genesee County have been constructed – to lure these businesses to our region in order to create career sustaining jobs and to secure billions of dollars of private capital investment.

In this regard, the economic development paradigm has shifted in that cooperation among federal, state, regional and local government/economic development sectors is critically important to success. These projects are of such scale that they now cross regions both from an infrastructure standpoint, as well as an economic one. The hundreds if not thousands of workers that will be hired to fill these great-paying jobs will not just come from one community, but across the region.

In Genesee County, our efforts at STAMP have for years hinged on regional cooperation to build out an underground system to discharge treated water, not sewage, into a local waterway from industries that ultimately locate at STAMP, which now include Plug Power and Edwards Semiconductor. These companies will discharge approximately 50,000 gallons per day of treated water into this waterway.

What is causing concerns among our neighbors is that at full build-out at STAMP, there is the potential of the discharge of up to 6 million gallons (MGD) on a daily basis. Based on this, the GCEDC commissioned multiple engineering studies that have undergone a number of peer regulatory reviews where it was determined that even at this maximum discharge level, the treated water discharge would not negatively impact the local waterway or surrounding communities.

Furthermore, once operational, the discharged treated water from the pipeline will be monitored and tested in order that all New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulatory requirements are met.

While STAMP is located in Genesee County, it is a true regional asset for job creation and capital investmentfor the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) and the greater Buffalo and Rochester regions. STAMP will be a transformative economic engine for our communities and families across the region for generations to come.

Steve Hyde is President of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.