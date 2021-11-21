Another Voice: Sports betting industry is committed to responsibility

Legal mobile sports betting is finally coming to New York, providing 15 million adults the opportunity to bet on their favorite sports conveniently and safely online.
For sports fans, mobile sports betting offers a flexible way to get in on the action of the sports they love, with protections and regulatory oversight they never had in the illegal market.
In places like New York, sports betting also generates important tax revenue with benefits that ripple across the state. Legal mobile sports betting tax revenue funds everything from youth sports and recreation in low-income communities, to education grants, local governments, and problem gambling resources, while also providing broader property tax relief to New York citizens.
The Buffalo News is right to encourage bettors to wager responsibly as sports betting expands in the state. For sportsbook operators, responsibility is part of our social license to operate and we’re focused on getting this right.
Sportsbook advertising is one way to educate players about legal gaming options. To ensure responsible advertising, we set marketing and advertising standards that include self-imposed restrictions on target audiences, outlets and materials branding, while also mandating responsible gaming inclusion.
The sports betting industry is also committed to consumer education. In late 2019, the American Gaming Association created the “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly,” public service campaign to encourage fans to set a budget, keep betting social, know the odds and play with legal, regulated operators. We’re proud to already have the support of 20 partners across sports and gaming, including BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Madison Square Garden, the NHL and Rush Street Interactive.
The industry also invests significant time and hundreds of millions of dollars annually on responsible gaming programs, including training employees on how to spot problem gamblers and intervene, funding treatment resources, and backing further research into problem gambling. Legal sports betting operators also monitor accounts for unusual activities, such as increased time or spending and abnormal betting patterns, which may signal a problem.
These efforts are paying off. Nearly 80% of past-year gamblers are aware of gaming’s responsible gaming resources – and see the value of measures like deposit and time limits and casino employee training.
As more fans engage with legal sports betting in New York, the gaming industry is actively prioritizing responsibility. This is our collective commitment to sports fans everywhere.
Casey Clark is senior vice president of the American Gaming Association.