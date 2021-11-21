Another Voice: Sports betting industry is committed to responsibility

Legal mobile sports betting is finally coming to New York, providing 15 million adults the opportunity to bet on their favorite sports conveniently and safely online.

For sports fans, mobile sports betting offers a flexible way to get in on the action of the sports they love, with protections and regulatory oversight they never had in the illegal market.

In places like New York, sports betting also generates important tax revenue with benefits that ripple across the state. Legal mobile sports betting tax revenue funds everything from youth sports and recreation in low-income communities, to education grants, local governments, and problem gambling resources, while also providing broader property tax relief to New York citizens.

The Buffalo News is right to encourage bettors to wager responsibly as sports betting expands in the state. For sportsbook operators, responsibility is part of our social license to operate and we’re focused on getting this right.

Sportsbook advertising is one way to educate players about legal gaming options. To ensure responsible advertising, we set marketing and advertising standards that include self-imposed restrictions on target audiences, outlets and materials branding, while also mandating responsible gaming inclusion.