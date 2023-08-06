In a move that has the potential to undermine efforts to bridge the digital divide and to bolster American 5G leadership, Congress has allowed the Federal Communication Commission’s authority to auction spectrum to expire for the first time in three decades.

Spectrum auctions allow broadband providers to compete for licenses to expand their bandwidth and coverage capabilities. These auctions unlock the radio frequencies that are the bedrock of the mobile phone and wireless broadband ecosystem that fuels our modern economy. Research from Boston Consulting Group finds that over the next decade, the 5G revolution will contribute over $1.4 trillion to US gross domestic product and create more than 3.8 million jobs.

Wireless internet not only offers access to opportunity and fuels the economy, it’s also a source of government funding. The auction process has raised more than $233 billion for the United States Treasury. But with the FCC’s spectrum auction authority in limbo, the flow of funding – which could provide next generation photo-and-video 911 emergency services – is at a standstill. Research also shows that the FCC’s auctions are an economically efficient way of distributing our wireless spectrum.

New Yorkers in hard-to-reach areas will remain on the wrong side of the digital divide if we cannot increase 5G wireless coverage and capacity. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated our economy’s transition to digital services, and government officials have made access to reliable high-speed internet for all a top priority. It was recently announced that New York will receive $664 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. This investment is a step in the right direction, but policymakers must use all the tools available to make sure every American has a high-quality connection regardless of their location or economic resources. An efficient auction process and reliable licensed spectrum pipeline must be part of that equation.

5G networks are better suited for connecting rural areas, and they’re the only means of connection for the 15% of US adults who are “smartphone-only” internet users. Surveys show that Black and Hispanic adults are less likely than white adults to own a laptop or desktop computer or have high-speed internet at home. To increase coverage and capacity for mobile devices, Congress must restore the FCC’s authority to auction licensed spectrum. With 91% of American adults now owning smart phones, consumer demand is at an all-time high and our 5G networks must be equipped to handle additional traffic.

As the U.S. aspires to universal broadband, lawmakers must reinstate the FCC’s authority to license spectrum. A smart, efficient process for allocating these digital building blocks will ensure access for all and protect American leadership in 5G technology.