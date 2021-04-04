Another Voice: South Buffalo cannabis facility not in public’s interest

Now that New York has enacted its Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, we can expect Zephyr Partners to revive its application to rezone about 15 acres of land at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo as part of its larger plan for a 47-acre, 1.375-million-square-foot cannabis cultivation, processing and shipping facility.

Buffalo’s Common Council will face a major decision with long-term environmental, ecological, aesthetic and social justice impacts.

The proposed project is not an idyllic “pot farm” or attractive “cannabis campus.” Zephyr plans a massive industrial facility. Seven of its buildings would be “high tech greenhouses,” 30 feet tall and ranging from 94,000 to 168,500 square feet in area. (A football field covers a mere 57,600 square feet.) This project would loom over the Ship Canal Commons – a public park and nature trail – and reside across Tifft Street from the Tifft Nature Preserve, and be visible from the Seaway Trail, a national scenic byway.

Unfortunately, Zephyr’s engineering consultant, Wendel, has downplayed the adverse impacts of this project.