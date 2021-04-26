Another Voice: Some students rise to challenges of virtual learning

Perhaps the students mentioned in recent articles are suffering not because of an educational model but because of something else, like anxiety over not knowing what is coming or depression from loneliness. Sending these kids back to school would help re-establish the structure and socialization they lack and long for, but we are still in a pandemic. Some students still want or need to remain virtual.

With the help from school counselors and psychologists, as well as social and emotional learning instruction, students can identify, understand and regulate their emotions to make good decisions to form healthy identities and strong relationships. This is true for both in-person and virtual learners.

There is a push to return to what we know without reflecting on the possibilities this year has offered for students. Whereas researchers and practitioners have improved the traditional education model over the last 200 years, we are figuring out remote learning as we go. Yet, it has its benefits.

Being able to learn through a computer screen, form bonds with others you’ve never met in person and rise to the challenges associated with remote learning for a year is something to be proud of. My students would tell you the same.

Pamela Brunskill, of East Amherst, is an educator, curriculum developer and writer.