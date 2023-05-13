“You’re going to be a mother.” I will never forget hearing those words for the very first time. Immediately, I experienced a mixture of excitement, optimism and worry.

The anxiety came from the unknown. I’d never been a mother before, so how did I know I’d be good at it? What if I’m not? What if I make a mistake? What if I have questions?

So many thoughts ran through my head during those nine months, but one thing was for certain: I had a strong support network that would provide me with all the help, guidance and support I could possibly need.

Sadly, not everyone is that fortunate.

Can you imagine learning that you’re pregnant and, instead of joy and excitement, fear overwhelms your thoughts? Such feelings could come from a variety of circumstances such as:

• Lack of meaningful and consistent support

• Concerns about juggling a career and being a mother

• Worries about the financial implications

Bringing a new life into this world should be one of the most beautiful experiences a woman has in her lifetime. Acknowledging that this is not the case for every woman allows us to think about how to assist those who are struggling to feel happy and hopeful.

At OLV Human Services, we encounter young women who desperately want to bring life into the world but need significant help to do so. I am proud to say we meet those challenges head-on and work to create the best possible outcome for all involved.

By connecting future mothers with prenatal care, we ensure they, and their babies, are nurtured in ways that are critical to their future. We provide counseling to assist with the physical and emotional changes that accompany pregnancy, childbirth and child-rearing.

By identifying and connecting them to services needed for meeting the basic needs of growing families (financial, medical, educational, etc.), we help set the stage for continued health and wellness.

Access to spiritual counseling is also offered and frequently embraced.

This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate those women in our lives who served in that role, directly or indirectly. Let us also honor those who made the choice to become a mother despite the challenges they faced and commend them for their courage, commitment and dedication to nurturing a new life to become all they can be.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Cindy Lee is CEO of OLV Human Services. OLV Human Services offers a wide range of programs providing specialized therapy and care for those facing challenges.