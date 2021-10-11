Another Voice: Solar power is needed to solve climate crisis

The climate crisis is real, and growing numbers of people recognize that strong storms, fires, floods and pollution signal threats to civilization. Worldwide, rapid action is necessary if we are to pass a livable planet on to future generations. Fortunately, these actions will also lead to far more job opportunities than are lost from coal, oil, nuclear and gas.

Solar energy is an essential part of the solution so it is unfortunate that some commonly repeated but incorrect beliefs about solar energy are repeated. Solar panels are not made of dangerous substances; they are mainly harmless glass and silicon with steel support structures.

Some solar panels are attached with lead solder, about half an ounce per panel, though the industry is phasing out even that small quantity. (A car battery has about 19 pounds of lead.) This tiny amount of lead solder does not touch the ground and cannot leach into soil any more than your car leaches lead in your driveway.

Cadmium, another substance invoked in anti-solar messaging, is only used in 2% of solar panels, not the type used in utility-scale solar fields – and is phasing out. Solar panels last at least two decades and are fully recyclable. They do not harm the ground underneath them, which can be used to graze animals and raise shade-friendly and pollinator-attracting crops.