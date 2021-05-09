Another Voice: Social Security offices face influx of Covid-19 long-haulers

For Covid patients living with long-term complications such as migraines, chronic fatigue, heart and lung issues; and for those who work in Social Security Administration field offices, the chaos created by Covid-19 is not ending, it is going in yet another direction.
The medical community predicts 10% to 15% of Covid patients will become “long-haulers,” suffering permanent symptoms resulting from the disease or being in an intensive care unit. Many will not return to full-time work, leaving them few options other than Social Security Disability benefits. This could result in up to 5.8 million new disability cases for a system already stressed by underfunding and Covid-related field office closures.
President Biden asked Congress for a 9.7% increase in funding for 2022. But, as a claimants’ representative, I question if this is too little too late. Recently, a field office manager wrote that the agency had “nearly a $500 million budget shortfall” and could not pay overtime yet expected employees working remotely to “clear 20% more redeterminations and respond to 90% of calls.” This, while field office phone calls increased from 600 per week to 2,000.
It is likely already overwhelmed field offices face an influx of applications for conditions that do not conveniently fall into existing disability guidelines. The most prevalent symptom for long-haulers is chronic fatigue, a challenging condition to diagnose and document. Although chronic fatigue is listed as a disabling condition by the SSA, it can take years to gather evidence before a sufferer is awarded benefits.
The disability community has asked Social Security to develop guidelines for long-haul Covid cases. The agency says it has begun “earmarking” the cases to build a database of common symptoms, but it has yet to establish recommendations. It responded to one claimant’s representative saying, “disability evaluations are based on function, not diagnosis.” This should mean if an applicant can’t work, they receive benefits no matter what their medical diagnosis.
In my experience, the burden of proof is on the claimant to show he or she cannot work at any job in the local economy. I worry what’s going to happen when the long-haulers show up. The SSA has a fair amount of leeway in how it spends administrative funding. Hopefully the agency focuses on improving the speed and accuracy of workloads that matter most to disability claimants and beneficiaries. If the SSA falters with “long-haulers,” a significant segment of our population will fall into poverty – more chaos, just a different direction.
Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, PLLC., is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.