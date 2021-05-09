Another Voice: Social Security offices face influx of Covid-19 long-haulers

For Covid patients living with long-term complications such as migraines, chronic fatigue, heart and lung issues; and for those who work in Social Security Administration field offices, the chaos created by Covid-19 is not ending, it is going in yet another direction.

The medical community predicts 10% to 15% of Covid patients will become “long-haulers,” suffering permanent symptoms resulting from the disease or being in an intensive care unit. Many will not return to full-time work, leaving them few options other than Social Security Disability benefits. This could result in up to 5.8 million new disability cases for a system already stressed by underfunding and Covid-related field office closures.

President Biden asked Congress for a 9.7% increase in funding for 2022. But, as a claimants’ representative, I question if this is too little too late. Recently, a field office manager wrote that the agency had “nearly a $500 million budget shortfall” and could not pay overtime yet expected employees working remotely to “clear 20% more redeterminations and respond to 90% of calls.” This, while field office phone calls increased from 600 per week to 2,000.