Another Voice: Small tax fix is big step forward for New York's cannabis industry

Buried in the recently approved 2022-23 budget is a seemingly small change that will have a big impact as New York seeks to establish one of the nation’s most equitable cannabis programs.

The final spending plan includes language to address the harm caused by IRS Code 280E – a vestige of a bygone era of prohibition that prevents licensed cannabis companies from deducting certain business expenses on their tax returns or receiving tax credits, even though they must pay taxes like any other company.

Section 280E of the federal tax code was instituted in 1982 at the height of the Reagan administration’s War on Drugs and was designed to target tax scofflaws whose business consisted of trafficking in federally controlled substances – most notably cannabis. Because most states mirror federal tax policy in their own codes, this significantly anti-cannabis approach has remained, even as a growing number of state-level laws were passed legalizing cannabis for both medical and adult use.

As a result, cannabis companies currently pay a tax rate of up to 80%, according to industry and accounting groups. This makes it harder – if not impossible – for small businesses to survive, let alone profit.

Established companies with sufficient capital can more easily absorb these higher taxes as part of the cost of building a business, but new and smaller providers whose entrance is critical in order to diversify the marketplace will struggle to keep up.

New York legislators in both chambers added language to their budget deals that will create a carveout to the federal tax code.

Since cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, this change will only apply to state-level deductions, but it will still result in significant savings. That will be especially beneficial for equity licensees who already have greater difficulty accessing capital.

In March, regulators announced that individuals with prior cannabis convictions or whose family members have been harmed by criminalization will have access to the first round of adult-use cannabis retail licenses. Gov. Kathy Hochul has also called for the creation of a $200 million public-private fund to help promote social equity in the state’s burgeoning adult-use market, known as the New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Program.

While access into the market is a necessary step towards equity, the tools to sustain a profitable business are essential for the long-term health of the market. The 280E carveout will allow for cannabis businesses of all sizes to better prosper. It’s a critical step toward destigmatizing both medical and adult-use cannabis while incentivizing the market for equity candidates.

The state stands to generate more than $1.25 billion in cannabis tax revenue over the next six years, according to the governor’s January budget estimate. New York is demonstrating that prioritizing people above profit is paramount, and as a result is fast becoming a national model on how to create a successful cannabis program that rights the wrongs of the past.

Bryan Murray is an executive vice president for government relations at Acreage Holdings Inc. He is also chairman of the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association.