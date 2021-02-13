Another Voice: Small Business Administration lifts up Black entrepreneurs

During Black History Month, we celebrate the achievements of African Americans and recognize the central role they, as individuals and communities, contribute to the United States.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s role is to support entrepreneurs every step of the way to allow them to achieve their dream of owning a business while doing their part to ensure its success. This is an even more difficult mission as we continue to adapt to new circumstances brought on by Covid-19.

February allows us not only to celebrate the incredible contributions that Black-owned businesses make to their local communities and our national, regional and local economies, but to recommit to ensure they are part of our sustained American small business recovery.

We frequently hear from Black businesses of socioeconomic and capital funding challenges with starting and expanding a business. That’s why the SBA is committed to ensuring a fair and equitable recovery that provides access to small businesses in every community.