Another Voice: Skyway or the highway? Cap the Kensington first

The possibility of a new federal infrastructure bill has created an opportunity to dream about projects previously proposed. After spending approximately a decade each on the Erie Canal Harbor Development Board and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Board, I can say I have already thought and read a lot about the megaprojects being discussed recently.
In my opinion, now is the time to prioritize our megaprojects so that we can pursue them in logical order from the most needed to the least urgent.
My first priority would be to restore the Scajaquada Expressway to an Olmstedian parkway.
Perhaps the greatest landscaping gift ever given to any city was when our city forebears brought Frederick Law Olmsted to Buffalo to create the most integrated park and parkway system in the country.
Delaware Park was named one of the 10 best parks in the country. It is past due time to reunite this severed gem.
My second priority would be to do the necessary repairs to the two miles of breakwalls that protect our nascent waterfront redevelopment from harsh elements that unleash their fury with greater impacts each year as the climate warms. With a $50 million park in the works, a beautiful and historic Canalside, a new Outer Harbor State Park and additional amenities, we cannot afford to expose these treasures to Great Lakes storms.
My third priority would be to cap Route 33, the Kensington, from Best Street to the Fillmore exit. On top of the cap, I would restore Humboldt Parkway as Olmsted designed it. The net result would be to create a unified East Side that is experiencing tremendous redevelopment due to the East Side Avenues’ initiative, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus success and other efforts.
The benefits would add up in dollars, diversity, reunification, aesthetics, historical restoration, community pride and thus total an incalculable benefit for our community.
My lowest priority would be to tear down the Skyway. Having driven on the “Going to the Sun Road” in Montana, I believe we can highlight the experience of driving over the Skyway by giving it a moniker like the “High Skyway Drive.” GObike Buffalo highlights this experience every year for thousands of bicyclists with its annual Skyride. The return we stand to get from the Skyway removal pales in comparison to the returns we will get from capping Route 33, both financially and socially.
There will be a time in the future where the condition of the Skyway will merit decommissioning. In my opinion, the time is not ripe given the more pressing needs of the three projects mentioned.
David J. Colligan is a former board member of Erie Canal Harbor Development and former chair of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.