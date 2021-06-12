Another Voice: Skyway or the highway? Cap the Kensington first

The possibility of a new federal infrastructure bill has created an opportunity to dream about projects previously proposed. After spending approximately a decade each on the Erie Canal Harbor Development Board and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Board, I can say I have already thought and read a lot about the megaprojects being discussed recently.

In my opinion, now is the time to prioritize our megaprojects so that we can pursue them in logical order from the most needed to the least urgent.

My first priority would be to restore the Scajaquada Expressway to an Olmstedian parkway.

Perhaps the greatest landscaping gift ever given to any city was when our city forebears brought Frederick Law Olmsted to Buffalo to create the most integrated park and parkway system in the country.

Delaware Park was named one of the 10 best parks in the country. It is past due time to reunite this severed gem.