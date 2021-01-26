Another Voice: ‘Single-use’ plastics are vital for ending the pandemic

Reusable products became a risk. Several cities had to eliminate fees or bans on disposable bags because it became dangerous for essential workers in stores to trade reusable bags back and forth. Public drinking fountains were shut off, eliminating options for people to fill their reusable water bottles.

Americans need single-use water bottles when cities fail to provide safe tap water, as officials did in Flint, Mich., and Newark, N.J. They’ll need hand sanitizer bottles when a strong flu season rolls around in the fall or winter. These are essential uses of plastic products.

Bans on “single-use” plastic products like bags or straws are one thing. These products are easily replaceable and nonessential. But widespread restrictions on single-use plastics may do more harm than good.

Many single-use products, including water bottles and the plastic components used in syringes, are recyclable. Recycling makes “single-use” into “multiple-use.”

And we have a lot of room for improvement when it comes to recycling. The average recycling rate in the U.S. is 30% for some of these common plastic goods and even lower for plastic generally. Encouraging Americans to recycle is one way that environmentalists can protect the environment without cutting off access to essential health and safety benefits.

Will Coggin is the managing director of the Essential Plastics Coalition.