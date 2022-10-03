Another Voice: ShotSpotter will help first responders save lives in Buffalo

Despite a recent decline in shootings in Buffalo, gun violence continues to plague the community. In 2021, the Buffalo Police Department reported 72 total gunshot wound victims, including 16 lives lost, according to a recent report issued by the Erie County Executive’s Office.

With more than 80% of gunfire incidents going unreported to 911, there is a life-threatening knowledge gap inhibiting first responders from aiding gunshot wound victims and locating evidence. But having the right tools in place can help mitigate its impact. One such tool is Acoustic Gunshot Detection technology, used by more than 125 cities, that provides comprehensive awareness of virtually all gunfire precisely within a coverage area in less than a minute. This reduces response times, saves the lives of gunshot wound victims and helps police find evidence to identify perpetrators.

Recently, there has been debate over the merits of putting ShotSpotter’s Acoustic Gunshot Detection to the test. While this discussion is valuable, it has opened the door to half-truths and outright falsehoods that I want to address.

Some critics have falsely claimed ShotSpotter’s detection capability is less than 10%, but the fact is we contractually guarantee a minimum of 90% accuracy and collectively operate at a 97% accuracy rate including 0.5% false positives. Accuracy was independently verified by Edgeworth Analytics and is a key reason why we have a 98% renewal rate with cities using the system.

Many have purposely confused reports from a few cities of immediate physical evidence recovery rates with gunfire incidents. Linking an alert with evidence of a shooting can be challenging as some guns do not eject casings and those that do can eject haphazardly. In addition, a high number of alerts happen late at night making evidence collection difficult as well as engaging witnesses.

Finally, critics make baseless claims that neighborhoods are less safe with ShotSpotter while city and after city reports on lives saved with ShotSpotter. In Oakland, between 2020 and 2021, ShotSpotter alerts led police to 177 gunshot victims to render aid when no one had called 911. In Pittsburgh, police credit ShotSpotter with saving thirteen lives due to rapid on-scene trauma care and the US Conference of Mayors recognized ShotSpotter with a decrease in homicides and seven lives saved in West Palm Beach in 2019.

As Buffalo continues its debate, ask yourself this question: if there was gunfire in your neighborhood, wouldn't you want police to be notified and respond immediately to help save a gunshot wound victim? Addressing gun violence starts with knowing where the incidents are occurring and responding to them quickly – equipping Buffalo Police Department with the tools to help them keep Buffalo residents safe is the right thing to do.

Ralph A. Clark is the president and CEO of ShotSpotter.