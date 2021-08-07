Another Voice: Shifting costs to the unvaccinated would get results

As the social observer Erich Fromm once noted, “The secret of society consists in getting people to want to do what they have to do.” As two friends and I were discussing the rise in the most recent Delta variant cases, I offered the opinion that hospitals should be able to easily identify incoming patients who have not been vaccinated. If someone showed up with Covid symptoms, the hospital could respond by refusing to treat them.
One friend responded that no hospital would turn down people having a medical emergency. However, he pointed out that insurance carriers did not have to pay for the hospitalization. Shifting that cost burden back onto patients would be a powerful incentive to increase vaccinations, and slow the spread of the disease. We three agreed that this would be the superior solution, for the reasons offered below.
First, insurance companies are experts in actuarial calculations since they define and insure risk against all manner of calamities. Second, insurers have access to all the data they need to make such decisions – the most up-to-date and best medical and scientific research, state health registry databases, proprietary information on inoculations from companies like Walgreens and CVS that have helped to administer the vaccines, government Medicare and Medicaid data, and, most important, the national network of hospitals themselves.
Third, the average citizen is familiar with insurance coverage, how much of it to buy, why, and how to evaluate its worth to them. So, I propose that private insurance carriers do what they do best: calculate the risk, and set the price of hospitalization coverage for Covid.
For those of us already vaccinated, our coverage has not been and should not be affected. But for the unvaccinated, they would be told what coverage would cost. If they declined to purchase this insurance rider, and then showed up at a hospital for treatment, they would receive it, along with a bill. Choice remains in the hands of the people.
No one enters their automobile into a demolition derby, and expects insurance to cover the damage. Why, then, should people get away with knowing that there is a medically effective vaccine available for free, not getting it, and then – once contracting Covid – showing up at the hospital and expecting their insurance to cover the bill?
Before the next round of variants reaches the danger zone, the federal government should convene a meeting of all major insurance carriers, and set this policy into motion. It could be just the push that the unvaccinated need to help them see the light, and “to want to do what they have to do.”
Alfred D. Price, who studied economics at Princeton, is professor emeritus of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo.