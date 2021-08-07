Another Voice: Shifting costs to the unvaccinated would get results

As the social observer Erich Fromm once noted, “The secret of society consists in getting people to want to do what they have to do.” As two friends and I were discussing the rise in the most recent Delta variant cases, I offered the opinion that hospitals should be able to easily identify incoming patients who have not been vaccinated. If someone showed up with Covid symptoms, the hospital could respond by refusing to treat them.

One friend responded that no hospital would turn down people having a medical emergency. However, he pointed out that insurance carriers did not have to pay for the hospitalization. Shifting that cost burden back onto patients would be a powerful incentive to increase vaccinations, and slow the spread of the disease. We three agreed that this would be the superior solution, for the reasons offered below.

First, insurance companies are experts in actuarial calculations since they define and insure risk against all manner of calamities. Second, insurers have access to all the data they need to make such decisions – the most up-to-date and best medical and scientific research, state health registry databases, proprietary information on inoculations from companies like Walgreens and CVS that have helped to administer the vaccines, government Medicare and Medicaid data, and, most important, the national network of hospitals themselves.