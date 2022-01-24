Another Voice: Segregation is wrong for special needs students

We have major discrepancies from district to district. One district does an amazing job of creating inclusive environments (like my son’s), and the next, only 10 minutes up the road, ships them out or places them in settings that are segregated. This is the dirty little secret of the education world, and quite plainly it is social injustice.

What does it mean when a district says that we do not have inclusive settings in this school? (Yes, they say this.) The child will have to go elsewhere. Can we break down what this means? Because essentially you are saying, in this school, we do not provide spaces where we are accepting of all different types of learners.

How about we simply foster inclusive learning environments districtwide? It is a culture that must be created by administrators, from the top down.

If you support a child with Down syndrome but don’t know how to do it, humble yourself. There are places that can support you in the community, like GiGi’s Playhouse. There are inclusive education guidelines for students with Down syndrome. And there are districts that are doing it well and would love to share their successes. Don’t let your ego get in the way of this important work.

Emily Mondschein is executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, Buffalo.