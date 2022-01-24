Another Voice: Segregation is wrong for special needs students

In the year 2022 it is common practice for students with disabilities to be segregated into self-contained classrooms and special schools. This happens regardless of the 30 years of research that shows the benefits of students with and without disabilities learning alongside each other.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act states that students with disabilities are entitled to the least restrictive environment, which is the general education classroom alongside their typically developing peers. Many families desperately want their children to be a part of the community and to be included. Isn’t that the goal for everyone, to be contributing members of society?
With disability rights, we are so far behind the times that we don’t even recognize discrimination when we see it. Educators and administrators turn a blind eye.
I would like to speak specifically of individuals with Down syndrome as I am immersed in their development and the research that surrounds it. These individuals are visual social learners who thrive alongside their typically developing peers when given the proper supports. The “proper supports” is the key.
Oftentimes an aide is needed to facilitate growth and independence. There are hundreds of supports, beyond an aide, that can be utilized, but too often educators and administrators just give up because that’s the way it has always been done and it’s easier.
We have major discrepancies from district to district. One district does an amazing job of creating inclusive environments (like my son’s), and the next, only 10 minutes up the road, ships them out or places them in settings that are segregated. This is the dirty little secret of the education world, and quite plainly it is social injustice.
What does it mean when a district says that we do not have inclusive settings in this school? (Yes, they say this.) The child will have to go elsewhere. Can we break down what this means? Because essentially you are saying, in this school, we do not provide spaces where we are accepting of all different types of learners.
How about we simply foster inclusive learning environments districtwide? It is a culture that must be created by administrators, from the top down.
If you support a child with Down syndrome but don’t know how to do it, humble yourself. There are places that can support you in the community, like GiGi’s Playhouse. There are inclusive education guidelines for students with Down syndrome. And there are districts that are doing it well and would love to share their successes. Don’t let your ego get in the way of this important work.
Emily Mondschein is executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, Buffalo.