Another Voice: Scoping Plan for New York’s energy transition falls short

The work of New York’s Climate Action Council has been extensive. It has been a privilege to serve as a member, learning from colleagues, advisory panels, working groups – and thousands of residents, business owners and stakeholders who added their voices to the process.

On Dec. 19, the Council approved its long-awaited Scoping Plan. I support many of its recommendations, such as accelerating energy efficiency, increasing R&D efforts for decarbonization and exploring ways to deliver renewable natural gas and hydrogen via natural gas distribution systems.

However, even with these positive inclusions, the Scoping Plan doesn’t go far enough to ensure a responsible energy future. Therefore, I joined two other colleagues in voting against it.

Throughout my Council tenure, I have expressed concerns about the plan’s consumer impacts on residential customers, small businesses and industry. As a natural gas utility president with decades-long energy experience, I’ve offered constructive perspectives and alternatives to meeting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s requirements – while preserving energy reliability, system resiliency and consumer affordability. I believe the final plan falls short and may result in sweeping changes that will profoundly impact all New Yorkers, changes about which they are largely unaware.

Specifically, the Scoping Plan:

• Fails to adequately ensure grid reliability for consumers.

• Relies too heavily on a single energy source prone to weather-related disruption.

• Does not include a full assessment of the impacts on energy affordability.

• Fails to fully use the natural gas delivery system for decarbonization.

Throughout the Council’s work, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) – the entity responsible for evaluating the reliability of the state’s power system – has issued frequent and serious warnings about the electric grid’s reliability in the near and longer-term. Yet, the Plan includes specific dates not tied to reliability milestones that will accelerate required electrification and could trigger the reliability shortfalls the NYISO warns of.

Regional differences matter. Nearly 90% of Western New York heats with natural gas, and we are 45% colder than downstate. According to National Grid, electrifying all heat for this area would require a near quadrupling of our region’s power grid. Building an electric network capable of handling this load is simply not practical or cost-effective for consumers.

The fact is, a more responsible path exists, which the Council failed to fully consider and include. We should use our extensive, storm-resistant natural gas system and offer a dual-heating option that combines renewable energy with natural gas when temperatures dip below freezing. Leveraging the existing network with a coordinated gas and electric decarbonization strategy better addresses the reliability and affordability risks that must be carefully managed. The Scoping Plan’s recommendations don’t balance these important concerns, and instead may leave us in an unfortunate scenario where consumers end up paying more for less reliable energy.

Donna DeCarolis is President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, the utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, and has served as a member of New York’s Climate Action Council.