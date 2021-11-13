Another Voice: Scientists persevere despite foolish public pushback

“Stay in your lane.” We hear it a lot these days, mostly as a rebuke to those who have overstepped their bounds of authority or expertise, or to shut down conversation from outsiders. It’s been said to LGBTQ artists venturing outside of their niche. It was said to LeBron James when he encouraged turnout among Black voters in last year’s presidential election. It has been said to scientists advocating for an appropriate global climate strategy.

Until recently, scientists have preferred not to get involved in policy, seeing agnosticism toward decision-making a necessary condition for their work. They provide the data then step back. But now the phrase is being slung at organizations – like the FDA – charged with protecting the health and well-being of society and those of us who take that responsibility seriously.

This past week, an FDA advisory panel made the decision to approve the available Covid-19 vaccines for children, following the recommendation of boosters for older and at-risk individuals. The decision was based on data showing that the Covid vaccines continue to provide good protection from severe disease and death even as Delta rampages in some areas.