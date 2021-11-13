Another Voice: Scientists persevere despite foolish public pushback

“Stay in your lane.” We hear it a lot these days, mostly as a rebuke to those who have overstepped their bounds of authority or expertise, or to shut down conversation from outsiders. It’s been said to LGBTQ artists venturing outside of their niche. It was said to LeBron James when he encouraged turnout among Black voters in last year’s presidential election. It has been said to scientists advocating for an appropriate global climate strategy.
Until recently, scientists have preferred not to get involved in policy, seeing agnosticism toward decision-making a necessary condition for their work. They provide the data then step back. But now the phrase is being slung at organizations – like the FDA – charged with protecting the health and well-being of society and those of us who take that responsibility seriously.
This past week, an FDA advisory panel made the decision to approve the available Covid-19 vaccines for children, following the recommendation of boosters for older and at-risk individuals. The decision was based on data showing that the Covid vaccines continue to provide good protection from severe disease and death even as Delta rampages in some areas.
The skill and dedication of those scientists, chemists and doctors first in the development in record time of a life-saving antidote to a global pandemic and then the diligence and patience to study and report in nuanced and stone-faced detail their effects on animal and human populations is beyond description. There is no level of gratitude that can adequately be shown for the sometimes years spent in fruitless pursuit of a breakthrough or other research backwaters. We simply never know where discoveries will come from, but now more than ever, having competent people on the task is showing its worth.
And still they’re yelled at, demeaned. “How dare you tell me to vaccinate my kids when you don’t have any.” Told to hold their opinions and bounce, that there is freedom here, even freedom to die.
As a scientist, I appreciate the stoic detachment the field has typically displayed. It has helped to protect the reputations of pioneering laboratories and front-facing bureaucratic officials alike. But when I see the courage in maintaining a commitment to truth and rationality in these belligerent times I am doubly appreciative.
Scientific and medical research budgets are often mocked and stripped to the bones, considered “discretionary” by those who lack the understanding of their real-world implications or who can insulate themselves when something goes wrong. But here’s where the rubber meets the road – they’re in the fast lane, and I want to carpool. The other is backed up for miles.
Kevin Berend is an environmental scientist and writer who lives in Hamburg.